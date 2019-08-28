How Business Leaders Can Alter Trump’s Trade War

Despite economic growth and full employment, U.S. business leaders again have mixed feelings about President Trump. President Obama did not enjoy warm personal relations with most CEOs and his predecessors had selectively comfortable relations. After major business leaders reneged on a labor agreement he brokered, President Kennedy retorted, “My father warned me you guys are all SOBs!” President Eisenhower enjoyed a better relationship with big business, but he worried about the agenda of “the military-industrial complex.” President Nixon was thought to be too close to some big businesses such as Chiquita and ITT with devastating impact on Latin America. Herbert Hoover was a mining consultant and Harry Truman was a small haberdasher. With Trump as our first true CEO president, it was presumed the White House’s big business relationship would be a lot better than things are going these days.

CEO confidence has plunged doubled digits this year in Chief Executive’s recent survey, falling another six percent in August. Erratic pronouncements are not the way most non-Elon Musk CEOs lead. While the majority of major CEOs vote Republican, they did not support Trump. They liked the tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks but have had problems with the social divisiveness and mercurial management. Eighty percent of CEOs report that they are embarrassed about his global diplomacy and fear national security has been weakened by attacks on allies. Many were shocked by last week’s tweeted proclamation from President Trump that they are “Hereby ordered to immediately start looking for alternatives to China…” However, many business leaders shrugged it off and others were shocked when he fortified it a day later.

CEOs chafed over the weekend, with Trump’s invocation of the peacetime International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, intended to protect us from terrorists and wartime and can be triggered in an economic crisis at “Presidential discretion.” There was historic justification for such actions as Chase Manhattan, Exxon, Texaco, and Chevron continued to work with Nazi Germany even after war was declared, a violation of the 1917 (renewed in 1933) Trading with the Enemy Act. Thus, Trump might be able to beat judicial challenges in his efforts to block imports, exports, and freeze Chinese assets in U.S. and stifle U.S. investment in China.

What makes this situation even more complex is there is widespread support for Trump’s effectiveness in getting the conflict aired. Long fearful over retribution, Chinese business leaders regularly complained quietly over unfair Chinese trade practices. Despite decades of unfair Chinese trade practices regarding intellectual property theft, force technology transfers, imposed majority ownership in larger businesses, few U.S. business leaders spoke out in complaint during the Bush and Obama years. Under Trump, there is open support for tariffs. Approximately 75% of U.S. firms believe they have been treated unfairly in China. This time last year, 30 percent of U.S. firms were looking to source manufacturing outside of China now that number has grown to almost half of U.S. firms.

But while many privately agreed that something needed to be done, they were caught unprepared for so sudden a transition. China provides one-fourth of the world’s manufacturing output. Depending upon the industry, U.S. business leaders are very dependent upon Chinese supply chains, lower costs, and efficient infrastructure. In addition, the growing market of middle-class Chinese consumers is larger than the entire U.S. population. What doesn’t help are the assault on key global allies needed to reinforce share fate positions, the whiplash presidential flips within 24 hours on the state of the economy, positions on trade sanctions, tax cuts, troop withdrawals, the truth over his absence from part of the G-7 meetings, misleading statements over China’s present lack of outreach to him, and a continuing series of personally vindictive attacks on those with policy differences such as with his hand chosen cabinet officials and Federal Reserve chair.

I have known and critiqued Donald Trump’s leadership style longer than virtually any management scholar. In 2004, I wrote a series of op-eds, at the request of NBC, commenting on the presumed lessons of the The Apprentice. In one such column for The Wall Street Journal, entitled “The Last Emperor,” I revealed his core endorsed leadership devices:

“Rather than show inspirational team leadership and the building of coherent cultures, ‘The Apprentice’ teams are designed as circular firing squads—hardly the staffing pattern of an enduring enterprise. The selection process resembles a game of musical chairs at a Hooters restaurant where sexual baiting and pleading is confused with effective salesmanship. The assigned team-projects neglect the core functions of leadership, such as integrity, invention and inspiration. No new goods or services are created, no business innovations surface, and no societal problems are solved. Instead, we see people hawking sex, clothes, booze, water, bags of dirt, more sex, and celebrity access.”