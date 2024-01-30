Inside Executive Comp In 2024

Striking the right compensation balance that allows a private company to measure up when competing with peers for leadership talent can be difficult. The data, after all, isn’t public, and most headlines focus on CEO compensation at the largest public companies in the country, hardly a reference point for those operating in the middle market.

For that reason, every year, Chief Executive Research collects and compiles CEO and senior executive compensation data at more than 1,600 private companies in the U.S. and presents it across various peer groups to help you better inform and align your pay strategy. Here are the key highlights of Chief Executive Group’s 2023–24 CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report for Private Companies.

CEO Compensation

In 2023, the median CEO base salary rose 4.1 percent. While that’s a reasonable bump, it’s lower than the median increase of 4.9 percent paid out in 2022—and preliminary data for 2024 shows the CEO base salary will continue to grow slowly. More than 70 percent of companies surveyed project minimal (<5 percent) to no change to CEO base salary this year. In fact, 31 percent of companies reported planning no change to their top chief’s base pay in 2024.

The good news? Performance incentives are likely to round out the difference. After a decline of 18 percent in 2022 (versus 2021), median CEO bonus pay for 2023 is projected to increase by 28.4 percent year-over-year. This puts the projected median CEO bonus payout 5.3 percent higher in 2023 than it was in 2021, one of the strongest years on record when it comes to achieved bonuses, according to our data.

In absolute terms, this means private company CEOs are projected to receive a median award of $100,000 for fiscal year 2023, bringing the median total cash compensation package (base plus bonus) for a private company CEO to $412,250 if performance targets are hit, representing an increase in total cash compensation of nearly 10 percent from the prior year.

And while there seems to be renewed optimism about 2024, more than half of the companies surveyed said they are planning to either reduce bonus target amounts or keep them the same as 2023. Of those who said that they still plan to increase bonuses in 2024, 38 percent said they will cap increases at 5 percent.