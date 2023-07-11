It’s Time To Junk Traditional Executive Recruiting Methods

Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown

Companies need senior leaders who are brand ambassadors and who can move from transactional to transformative.

In the past, recruiting practices for top executives simply required the right skills, experience and cultural fit. However, with the vastly changing tech world and the introduction of  AI, a far more nuanced approach is needed. It’s incumbent upon companies to know how things have changed and what they should be looking for in order to ensure they continue to thrive and remain competitive.

Previously, transactional industrial skills and good financial acumen were all that were needed to become a senior leader. Today, however, there is a greater focus on organizations being a talent magnet for senior leaders with a strong brand that includes excellent social skills. Much of this has been affected by both the introduction of AI to move away from mundane tasks to more innovative ones, and the fact that this is the first time all five generations (Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z) have been in the workplace at one time.

This new dynamic has also highlighted the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, and consequently organizations are under scrutiny round the clock. Leaders are expected to respond to opinions and every facet of the customer experience. This is why it’s essential organizations find leaders who are not just able to be transactional, but can also be transformative.

Today’s leaders need to be brand ambassadors, particularly when most damage to a company tends to play out mostly on social media. Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover or Bud Light’s decision to use a transgender person in their advertising, are two recent examples of how crucial it is to have a leader who can respond to issues, be part of the conversation and control and contribute to the narrative in a way that doesn’t adversely affect a company’s standing and bottom line.

Leaders must also have the ability to really understand and speak to these five generations, effectively inspire and motivate a diverse team, and have the social skills to do so. Those social skills need to go beyond just being able to get along with people. They also have to be active listeners, have a high level of self-awareness and be open and comfortable sharing their  shortcomings.

Some top social skills that effective transformational leaders possess:  High level  of self- awareness, keen sense of listening, effective communicator, can engage, inspire and motivate, genuine desire and curiosity to work with, lead, and engage different types of people, groups, and stakeholders, strong Theory of Mind (TOM) ability

Attracting these new types of leaders needs to be a priority for companies from the outset and has to be reflected in job descriptions and job interviews. Potential hires should be presented with real problems during the interview process that include them being taken through a real-world simulation. It’s a simple and effective way to see a potential leader’s social skills be put to the test.

However, in order to attract these potential hires and draw them in, companies must be willing to be both transparent and vulnerable. That means sharing their companies’ challenges in job advertisements and on LinkedIn, because doing so is what often attracts top performing leaders who are looking to build a resume that shows a list of diverse problems they’ve solved.

Top leaders are also looking at what a company’s ESG footprint is. What is their sustainability agenda? How can they come in and make a difference in the world? How can they transform the communities they work with? What is the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) visible commitment and results? These are all places where leaders are actively looking to make their mark.

At the end of the day, companies need to work on a three-pronged approach by focusing on how to attract, retain and develop great leaders. They need to ensure their new leaders have not only a strong social skills brand but also have the ability to deliver to a company’s shareholders, their customer base, their current employees, be innovative and a magnet for new talent.

It’s important to remember that in a post-Covid world, people are looking for meaningful work. That’s why companies are investing in AI, so they can take away the mundane transactional tasks from employees and focus on talented leaders doing innovative and transformative work. It’s also why transactional senior leaders need to be socially upskilled & empowered to be transformative. Being a senior leader is no longer about resting on your past success and allowing the competition and competitive talent to pass you by. Companies need leaders who can transform and innovate.

However, once companies can set these clear goals about what they’re looking for in today’s competitive market, they’ll be able to attract the requisite talent. Being transparent about their goals, being credible about their work, being invested in the communities they engage with, and allowing new leaders the white space to be innovative, will keep them competitive and see them move from being transactional to transformative.


Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown is senior managing partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead, an Atlanta-based executive recruiting and leadership consulting firm.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.