Kickstart Your Kid’s Business At Home

As a CEO, you might think you’ve got the business world covered. You’ve mastered balance sheets, spearheaded innovation, and you know what it takes to scale a company. But here’s a crucial lesson from your own life that deserves passing on: the entrepreneurial spark that drives you can also fuel your children’s success—possibly even more than traditional education.

Teaching your kids the ins and outs of entrepreneurship from an early age doesn’t just prepare them for future leadership roles; it cultivates adaptability, problem-solving, financial literacy and grit—traits even more valuable in an increasingly automated, AI-driven world. As a parent, you can set your children up for success by integrating age-appropriate entrepreneurial activities and instilling must-have life skills that will serve them well down the road—whether or not they join your company.

Let’s dive into how your home can become the launchpad for your child’s first or next business adventure.

Laying the Groundwork: Start with a Plan

Before your child’s business dreams can take off, it’s crucial to anchor them with a solid foundation. Help them identify a real need that the business could meet, set realistic goals, and understand the effort involved. For instance, raising chickens in your backyard is all the rage these days. If they show an interest in starting a backyard chicken coop, several initial steps are crucial.

First, they need to understand the commitment involved; caring for chickens includes daily tasks such as feeding, watering and collecting eggs, plus weekly chores like cleaning the coop. Additionally, it’s important to assess the market to determine if there is a demand for fresh, local eggs in your community. Encouraging your child to research and engage with potential customers can be an excellent way to start their entrepreneurial journey. This can be as simple as having them ask your neighbors if they’d like to get fresh high-quality eggs for most of the year for whatever price you think is fair.

For parents, this experience is akin to funding a startup. Instead of investing in business expenses, you’re investing in chicken coops and feed. Although costs may outstrip revenues, the investment is really in your child’s education. At least you’ll get a delicious egg breakfast out of the deal, and it’s cheaper than most classes you could sign them up for.

Learning Through Doing: The Value of Hard Work

Running a backyard business teaches kids responsibility and hard work. This could be raising chickens, pet sitting, mowing lawns or any number of other ventures. It’s not just about the fun and engaging parts like playing with pets, baking, lawn work or collecting eggs; it’s also dealing with less pleasant tasks such as cleaning up poop, washing dishes, maintaining a mower, and other mundane tasks.

This balance of fun and challenge builds a solid work ethic, which is essential for personal and professional success. Focusing on the work tasks at hand instead of social media or screens can be helpful for their positive development. Even a lemonade stand teaches kids basic business skills like investment and profit. It builds a mindset of innovation and self-reliance.

Integrating a backyard business into your family’s routine can also enhance physical activity and mental health. Performing the various physical activities necessary for farming—such as carrying equipment, feeding livestock, and maintaining tools and structures—can positively impact one’s physical well-being. Plus, achieving goals and overcoming challenges can boost mental wellness. Engaging in meaningful work can provide a strong sense of accomplishment and pride, which are crucial for mental health.

Consider the example of Mark Cuban, the well-known entrepreneur. Cuban started his business journey at the age of 12 by selling trash bags door-to-door. This early experience in entrepreneurship helped him develop crucial skills such as accountability, perseverance, and understanding market competition, which later contributed to his success.

Building a Community-Conscious Business

Children often bring unparalleled creativity to their ventures. The possibilities are endless, whether it’s creating themed pet-sitting services, designing unique chicken coops that double as garden features or inventing new flavors for a lemonade stand. Encouraging your child to think outside the box can transform a simple project into an ongoing learning experience that’s both profitable and enjoyable. This innovation can help make their business stand out and instill a sense of pride and ownership, fueling their enthusiasm and dedication to see their ideas succeed.

Ensuring safety is crucial in any child-led business. When children are involved in food-based businesses like baking, it’s important to teach them about kitchen safety, including properly handling and storing ingredients, safe use of appliances, and maintaining cleanliness. For pet-sitting ventures, children need to learn safe interaction with animals so they understand basic animal behavior and can recognize signs of distress. Regardless of the business type, initial activities should be supervised until children can manage safely on their own. This hands-on approach ensures safety and builds confidence.

Perhaps best of all, starting a small backyard business can enhance your child’s understanding of their impact on the environment and their community. For example, using chicken manure as fertilizer or recycling table scraps into chicken feed are sustainable practices that teach children about environmental stewardship. It’s about showing them their actions can create a positive ripple effect in their community.

The story of Ryan Gill and the Frères Branchiaux Candle Company illustrates this perfectly. Ryan, along with his brothers, started their candle business when he was just eight years old. This venture taught them about supply chains, customer service, and marketing—crucial business skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning.

These ventures provide a practical introduction to business and nurture a sense of community and shared responsibility. They can transform your backyard into a thriving hub of activity that entertains and educates, laying the groundwork for future leaders who value hard work, creativity and sustainability. As a CEO or seasoned entrepreneur, you know that success doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built on the foundations of hard work, resilience, and adaptability—the very traits you can instill in your children through these small, hands-on ventures.

For parents, embracing these small-scale activities can be a delightful and enriching way to build independence and a can-do spirit in your children while bringing a new dimension of fun and learning to your home life.

