In the last few decades, corporate leaders have been spared the tremendous difficulties that come with trying to drive a business in an inflationary period. Few—except for the most long-tenured board members—likely have any memory of how to do it at all.
The dire effects of inflation happen quickly and a recession—which could soon result from Fed action to rein in an overheating economy—compound its effects.
Inflation consumes cash, eats margins and lulls managers into a false sense of security as inflated revenues rise. A company’s situation can erode very quickly, leading to takeover or bankruptcy. Those who react slowly or choose the wrong strategy and tactics will be weakened. But, those who are fast to react and flexible in their approach can not only survive but thrive in this challenging environment as they seize opportunities afforded by less nimble and smart competitors.
The key challenge is to grasp the reality and change your organization’s psychology. But how?
Ram Charan is a world-renowned business advisor, author and speaker who has spent the past 45 years working with many top companies, CEOs and boards. In the 1970s, Ram was hired by GE to develop a program to train their managers in how to lead through inflation, making him one of the few experts on the subject with practical experience in the world today.
Ram has authored over 25 books since 1998 that have sold over 2 million copies in more than a dozen languages. Three of his books were Wall Street Journal bestsellers, including Execution, which he co-authored with former Honeywell CEO Larry Bossidy in 2002, which spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. He also has written for publications including Harvard Business Review, Fortune, BusinessWeek, Time, Chief Executiveand USA TODAY.
No one will face greater challenges in managing successfully in an inflationary environment than the CEO. You must not only oversee a major shift in the way the company does business, but also a major shift in the psychology of every manager. Ram will detail how to shift your activity, your focus and your strategy for what lies ahead.
Cash is king in an inflationary environment and finance is the keeper of cash. The CFO’s role must change—fast, helping every member of the company understand not only how inflation will impact their own sales and operations, but also that of customers and rivals. Make sure you’re ready for this difficult chapter of your career.
The single most critical problem managing for inflation is pricing. Often, sales and marketing have a psychological aversion to raising prices, the result of frequent customer kickback and demands for discounts. That psychology must change—and it can. You’ll learn to build courage, buy-in—and greater accountability—in your organization’s ranks.
The phrase “people are our most valuable resource” will never prove truer than in the days, months and years ahead. Now is the time for you to bring a laser-sharp focus to the evaluation of senior people to ensure they fully understand the nature of the environment and are willing and able to take the offensive, adopting flexible strategies and tactics and, if necessary, sacrificing resources for the sake of the company’s overall situation. You’ll learn the essentials that CEOs and boards will need from HR—and strategies for delivering what’s needed.
In an inflationary environment, the board of directors has an even deeper obligation to probe and understand the company’s value chain. As a director, you rely on the CEO and CFO to provide that information and you must be sure those leaders take the time and effort to educate the board. Are you prepared to ask the key questions needed to keep the business on track?
