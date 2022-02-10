Ram Charan is a world-renowned business advisor, author and speaker who has spent the past 45 years working with many top companies, CEOs and boards. In the 1970s, Ram was hired by GE to develop a program to train their managers in how to lead through inflation, making him one of the few experts on the subject with practical experience in the world today.

Ram has authored over 25 books since 1998 that have sold over 2 million copies in more than a dozen languages. Three of his books were Wall Street Journal bestsellers, including Execution, which he co-authored with former Honeywell CEO Larry Bossidy in 2002, which spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. He also has written for publications including Harvard Business Review, Fortune, BusinessWeek, Time, Chief Executiveand USA TODAY.