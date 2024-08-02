Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

LEGO’s Virginia AdVAntage

Picture of Mike Grundmann

Mike Grundmann

A rendering of The LEGO Group, Chesterfield County
Rendering Courtesy of Virginia Economic Development Partnership
The LEGO Group, among other major companies, are drawn to Virginia for its No.1 Talent Accelerator program, and powerful recruitment tools.

When the LEGO Group was considering an East Coast location for their return to manufacturing in the United States, Virginia offered a nearly shovel-ready site in a well-established industrial park in the fast-growing Richmond metro area. But what helped seal the deal was the opportunity to work with the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked as the No. 1 customized workforce training program in the United States.

The Talent Accelerator team began developing sophisticated recruitment tools for the LEGO Group weeks before the project announced to help the company leverage the announcement publicity to build its future talent pool. The response was undeniable—thousands of candidates applied within 36 hours, and the pool continues to grow each day as the company continues to hire for the facility in advance of the planned opening in 2027.

In addition to the LEGO Group, companies as diverse as GSK, Rocket Lab and Tyson Foods have benefited from the program’s world-class training and recruitment solutions, which are fully customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. The program’s work, delivered in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, is performed by a talented in-house team of video producers, instructional designers and 3D animators who develop highly customized visual media to expedite recruitment and accelerate new-hire learning.

Every Talent Accelerator project begins with an analysis of company processes, job roles, tasks, culture and existing recruitment and training processes. The process starts with data-driven recruiting campaigns featuring robust advertising and a range of services aimed at generating large pools of qualified candidates for positions at all levels of a company.

Once employees are in place, companies benefit from Talent Accelerator training services that include hands on training, simulations, broadcast-quality videos, illustrated work instructions, instructor-led classroom sessions, animations and e-learning modules. One of the Talent Accelerator’s greatest selling points is the expertise of its team, hired from the private sector with deep experience across a wide swath of industries. The technical training they provide is supplemented by modules in organizational development, operational excellence and leadership.

In addition to delivering fully customized workforce solutions, the Talent Accelerator team provides clients with direct access to the talent generated by Virginia’s world-class universities and community colleges. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. All company-specific materials developed during the course of the project become property of the client, and all proprietary information is protected by a nondisclosure agreement.

The program has helped secure more than 13,000 jobs since becoming operational in early 2020. Through initiatives like the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, Virginia provides companies with assistance throughout the life cycle of a site project to help deliver on the full potential of a new or expanded facility.


Picture of Mike Grundmann

Mike Grundmann

Mike Grundmann is senior vice president of the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, VEDP.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.