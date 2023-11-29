Register
Start 2024 with good habits – Improve your organizational health & overall performance.
  • February 1, 2024
  • 1 - 3pm ET
  • Live, Online
One of the most widely-cited and beloved business thinkers of our time, Patrick Lencioni has produced many of the largest business-bestsellers in history, including The Five Disfunctions of a Team (named the best leadership book of all time by Chief Executive’s CEO readers), The Ideal Team Player, The Advantage, and, most recently, The 6 Types of Working Genius—one of the most impactful and successful talent assessment tools ever developed.

Now, Pat will help you and your team jumpstart 2024 with an exclusive program for your leadership team. This exclusive masterclass integrates ALL of Pat’s best thinking from ALL of his work—and helps set the table for an even larger, in-person session at our 2024 Leadership Conference in November. Masterclass attendees will get a special discount to the in-person event.

This is the one-two punch your organization needs to refresh, re-align and become far more effective—quickly. From what really works when it comes to building trust and securing alignment to using his proven framework for discovering and putting to use the hidden “working genius” within each of your team members, Pat has an unrivaled ability to help you bring out the best in your workforce—and you.

"The Five Dysfunctions of a team" red book cover
"The Advantage" white and red book cover

Pat will help you and your team become more skilled at:

Organizational Health.

Gain the ultimate competitive advantage and build an organization you love leading.

Teamwork.

Create cohesive, effective teams that get results.

Managing People.

Hire, lead, and effectively engage your organization’s most valuable assets — its people.

Discovering Your Gifts.

Using the Working Genius model, learn what you love to do—and how to do it more often.

Pat Lencioni headshot black and white
"The 6 Types of Working Genius" book cover

About Patrick Lencioni

Pat is one of the founders of The Table Group and is the pioneer of the organizational health movement. He is the author of 13 books, which have sold over 8 million copies and been translated into more than 30 languages. As President of the Table Group, Pat spends his time speaking and writing about leadership, teamwork, and organizational health and consulting with executives and their teams. Prior to founding the firm in 1997, Pat worked at Bain & Company, Oracle Corporation and Sybase. Pat lives in the Bay Area with his wife and four boys.

past Masterclasses with Pat are among the highest-rated and most oversubscribed of all the programming done by Chief Executive.

Efficient, focused and custom-built for busy executives and their key personnel, Chief Executive pulls together some of the most experienced, creative minds in business to take a deep dive into the biggest challenges confronting your business today.

Relevant information, thought provoking. We will make some long-term planning changes because of it.
Attendee at Inflation Masterclass
Great content and wealth or real-world knowledge and business case examples for what’s worked and why.
Attendee at Lead Better, Live Better Masterclass
The information was straightforward and applicable to our situation. It provided insights to focus on our most important projects.
Attendee at Pricing Masterclass
