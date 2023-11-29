One of the most widely-cited and beloved business thinkers of our time, Patrick Lencioni has produced many of the largest business-bestsellers in history, including The Five Disfunctions of a Team (named the best leadership book of all time by Chief Executive’s CEO readers), The Ideal Team Player, The Advantage, and, most recently, The 6 Types of Working Genius—one of the most impactful and successful talent assessment tools ever developed.
Pat is one of the founders of The Table Group and is the pioneer of the organizational health movement. He is the author of 13 books, which have sold over 8 million copies and been translated into more than 30 languages. As President of the Table Group, Pat spends his time speaking and writing about leadership, teamwork, and organizational health and consulting with executives and their teams. Prior to founding the firm in 1997, Pat worked at Bain & Company, Oracle Corporation and Sybase. Pat lives in the Bay Area with his wife and four boys.
To maximize its results, an organization must be smart and healthy. Smart organizations are good at decision sciences like strategy, marketing, finance and technology, all of which are critical. Healthy organizations create the kind of cultures that take advantage of being smart. They minimize the poisons of politics and confusion, and raise morale and productivity, all the while reducing turnover among their best employees. Signs of a Healthy Organization: Minimal Politics, Minimal Confusion, High Morale, High Productivity and Low Turnover. Pat can help you take your team to your next, most-needed level.
For twenty-five years, Pat has been working with teams to help them become more cohesive, effective and successful. In 1997, he founded the Table Group, a firm dedicated to making organizations healthier and more dignified work. He has written 13 best-selling business books on the topics of teamwork, leadership and culture (including The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, The Advantage, and The Ideal Team Player). In 2020, Pat began to question why he occasionally felt drained and frustrated in his own job and, in the process of figuring out why, Working Genius was born. Since that time, Working Genius has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and teams discover their gifts and transform their work.
