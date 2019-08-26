Leveraging the Field: Why Green Companies Win

Green companies outperform their non-green competitors. This is not a creative marketing spin. It is a measured and accurate result as tracked by the stock markets. Why? Is it simply because they are hyper-focused on sustainability and reducing associated costs? Or could it be that such companies are experiencing a kind of “marketing cushion” of higher-than-deserved stock performance? Or could it be these companies have uncovered a performance model that maximizes “the field” of quantum energy?

What is “the Field”? The Field – which is also referred to as “quantum reality” – is a matrix of electromagnetic waves that permeate everything. “So what?” you may ask. Consider the following reality as proven via scientific experiments and measured observations: i) at the base of all physical matter are tiny electromagnetic energy waves, ii) as two electromagnetic waves intersect, they exchange data, and iii) communication in the Field is instantaneous. This reality means that all living and innate matter in our world are connected every single instant.

Core Attributes of the Field. What are the Top 2 Priorities of the Field? Expansion and Balance. Everything in the universe has a drive to expand – humans, animals, plants, bacteria, even the universe itself. And optimal expansion springs from ideal balance.

Now, you might be thinking, “How does understanding the top two attributes of the Field help?” Put another way, “How can one executive proactively engage the Field to accelerate corporate performance?” Think about the basic formula that underpins your success as a CEO – to receive a high performance rating, you need to understand what the Board of Directors is thinking, what their expectations are, and where they think the company should be headed. Once you understand this, you can weave Board expectations into your designs for the company. This approach, of course, wins buy-in from the Board. It is the same with the Field: understand what is important to the Field, then you can proactively engage the Field’s assistance to shift your company to higher performance. But what does engaging the Field look like, and what kind of results can you expect? A study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tells the story.

MIT Study. Consider the following findings in the Sustainability and Innovation Global Executive Study conducted by MIT:

Companies committed to sustainability report increased innovations and improved metrics where competitive advantage is concerned

Once companies decided to become an organization focused on sustainability, they experienced increased profitability

Companies with a clear sustainability business plan experienced profitable growth, whereas those companies that nominally stated they were a “green company”, experienced a decrease in profits (they only partially committed to the initiative)

Clearly, companies fully committed to “going green” experience multiple benefits well beyond cost reduction.

The Winning Concept. Of course, a complex web of reasons could be woven to explain the consistent outperforming-the-competition success of green companies: innovation required for sustainability/cost reduction efforts spurs innovation for new products and services, cost efficient cultures that stay one step ahead of competitors, and/or employees unified around and excited about the green cause. Put simply, the corporate-wide efforts of a green company boil down to the company stretching itself in all aspects of its operations. Sustainability touches everything: sourcing, infrastructure, employees, professional services, production, and even the end customer. An effective synonym for stretch is expand – and expansion is the top priority of the Field.

Beyond the Company Charter. Remember, the Field is connected to all things. The ideal for the Field would be to have all things focused on maximum expansion. And what is the wider impact of a green company via its core mission of sustainability? Helping reduce the human footprint on the planet, which gives the planet more resources to support the expansion of others (people, plants, animals, the planet itself). Thus, the sustainability mission of a green company is not only expanding all elements of the corporation – its core business, its suppliers, its customers – but it is also supporting the expansion of all others on the planet.

How to Always Win. The reality of the Field is a measured fact. Whether you realize it or not, your company interacts with it every minute of every day, and the Field responds to those interactions. The question is how garner more support from the Field to ensure your company is reaching its full potential. Consider the following scenario: Company A takes advantage of an EPA reduction in pollution controls to lower pollution-control costs and enable greater production, while Company B commits to a long-term sustainability plan that addresses internal operations and impacts future products and services. Company A is focused on doing as little as possible to make a profit and thinks its choices do not materially impact the environment. Company B is investing in a strategy that will challenge all areas of its business and considers the health of the planet. Company A is contracting its operations, while Company B is challenging/expanding itself on all fronts. Knowing that the Field is aware of the plans and efforts of each company, to which do you think the Field will funnel more collaborative energy? Put another way, which company would you want to collaborate with?

Want to always win? Then lead your company in fully committing to sustainability, a path that will ultimately expand the Field and help balance the planet. The Field’s expansive nature will be engaged, and it will accelerate your vision into reality…expanding itself in the process.

