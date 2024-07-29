Chief Executive Logo
LogicMonitor CEO Christina Kosmowski Never Seeks To Go It Alone

Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Christina Kosmowski
Corporate Competitor Podcast
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, LogicMonitor CEO Christina Kosmowski explores how college soccer taught her self-improvement is a team sport.

As a member of Northwestern’s inaugural women’s soccer recruiting class, Christina Kosmowski faced a tough start. During her first year, the Wildcats managed to win only three out of 21 games. In her sophomore year, her coach named her captain because, she says during our conversation, “my coach saw that I was furious by losing so much that I was going to figure out whatever it took for us to get into a winning position.”

The coach was right about one thing: she was so upset about losing more than she ever had in her life that she worked tirelessly on her own development. “I just upped my training,” she recounted. “There’s no room for mistakes. I became more technical on the ball and I was relentless in my training. So I came back in the fall, and I was ready to go.”

There was just one problem: her teammates didn’t get the memo. She was the only one who upped her game. And, in a gesture that showed how much of a true leader she was, Kosmowski didn’t get mad at them. She apologized to them for not bringing them along with her. 

“It was a real point in my life where I realized I cannot go at this alone,” she said. “I did not bring my team with me. We did better my sophomore year but still weren’t where we needed to be.”

But Kosmowski’s turn from me to we leadership marked a turning point for her team, and in her junior year the Wildcats went to the NCAA tournament. It also furnished a life lesson for Kosmowski herself, one she continued to apply as an executive in high technology, including leadership roles at Salesforce and Slack before taking on the role of CEO at LogicMonitor, which helps companies monitor, manage and maintain IT infrastructure. 

At LogicMonitor, Kosmowski continues to find ways of engaging her team regularly in the company’s top priority of improving customer satisfaction, which she believes starts with understanding her and her leadership style. Listeners seeking to engage their teams more fully will enjoy her varied and sometimes humorous approach to communicating this mission critical knowledge, including:

• Using values-based recruiting methods to build strong cultures.

• Engaging product-sales-service teams to transform customer satisfaction levels. 

• The Slack channel Kosmowski created called “Where in the world is Christina?” to present herself in a more personal way.

Kosmowski came to LogicMonitor during Covid, underestimating how challenging it would be to lead during a pandemic. She quickly realized she had to double down on employee engagement. “If I’m going to drive all this intensity about improving our service, people have to trust that I have the company’s and their best interests at heart,” she pointed out. “And if people don’t understand you—and where you’re coming from—it becomes very hard to lead with that.”  


Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
