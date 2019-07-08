Marathon ‘Lifer’ Gary R. Heminger Takes “The Long Steady Road To The Top”

Gary R. Heminger is a “Lifer” at Marathon Petroleum, who for more than 40 years took “the long steady road to the top” of the Findley, Ohio downstream energy company.

The company operates the nation’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. Marathon Petroleum’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon branded outlets. Speedway LLC, a Marathon Petroleum subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the country.

Marathon Petroleum also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Heminger joined Marathon in 1975. In addition to five years in various financial and administrative roles, he spent three years in the UK as audit supervisor of the Brae Project. He worked with Emro Marketing, the predecessor of Speedway, for eight years in several marketing and commercial roles. In 1991, Heminger was named vice president of Emro Marketing’s western division.

From 1995 to 1996, he served as president of Marathon Pipe Line Co. He assumed the position of manager, business development and joint interest of Marathon Oil Co. in November 1996. Heminger was named vice president of business development for Marathon Ashland Petroleum upon its formation in January 1998, and was named senior vice president, business development in 1999. In January 2001, he was named executive vice president, supply, transportation and marketing.

Heminger was appointed president of Marathon Petroleum Company LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon, in September 2001. In addition, he was named executive vice president, downstream of Marathon Oil Corp. and served as a member of Marathon’s executive committee.

In July 2011 Heminger was named president and CEO of Marathon Petroleum Corp., and in 2016 became chairman of the board. He is also chairman and CEO of the general partners of MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Heminger has “definitely made the most of his 40 years at Marathon,” according to Money Inc.

“His slow methodical climb to the top of Marathon was no an accident or coincidence,” Money Inc. writes. “Heminger set a path to the top and he stayed the course, systematically plotting his route. Every move he made had a purpose.”

Heminger also brings a lot to the table by serving as a director of Fifth Third Bank Corp. in Cincinatti since 2006, according to Money Inc.

“Many believe that Heminger’s movement in the financial world is what makes him so valuable to Marathon as the number one man,” Money Inc. writes. “It is certain that he is one of the most rounded corporate leaders in the nation.”

He’s No. 31 on Chief Executive and RHR International’s CEO1000 Tracker, a ranking of the top 1,000 public/private companies

Headquarters: Findley, Ohio

Age: 65

Education: Tiffin University, University of Dayton, Ohio, and the Wharton School Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

First joined company: 1975

Prior to joining Marathon: N/A

Named CEO: 2011