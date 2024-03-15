Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

Passage Of The E.U. AI Act Means Boards Must Respond To AI Regulation

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Regulation of AI will continue to evolve, forcing companies to anticipate curbs on their use of the technology.
If they haven’t already, corporate boards will need to take a closer look at how their companies are using artificial intelligence now that the world’s first significant attempt to regulate the revolutionary technology was passed by the European Union this week. Although there is limited legislation regulating artificial intelligence in the United States, this move by the EU will likely jump-start efforts to regulate the technology—making it important for boards to be more mindful about how they are using AI now and how they might use it in the future. The EU AI Act has set the first standard for AI use. The legislation bans some uses of the technology and categorizes other uses as high, medium and low risk. According to a report from CNN, the legislation bans the use of AI: • in biometric tools that can be used to guess a person’s race, sexual orientation or political affiliation; • in use in social scoring systems; • in automated profiling systems intended to predict the likelihood a person might commit future crimes; and • as a means to interpret the emotions of people in schools and workplaces. The use of AI in education, hiring and access to government services have been categorized as “high-risk” and are expected to receive higher scrutiny from regulators. Violations of the Act could result in penalties of $38 million or 7 percent of a company’s global revenue. The 27-nation EU’s law is expected to come into full effect over the next two years. Corporate board members on companies that are developing significant business initiatives that will use artificial intelligence may want to consider: Regulation of AI will continue to evolve, forcing companies to anticipate curbs on their use of the technology. As companies continue to find new and innovative uses for artificial intelligence, there will be continuous efforts to regulate its use to prevent abuses of the technology. Governance best practices require boards to consider worst-case scenarios regarding company business plans, so directors might have to consider what would be done if there was a ban on how their company plans to use AI. What are alternative uses for the technology that can boost the company’s bottom line? How flexible can we be in our use of AI? Should the company engage regulators and become a vocal advocate for some uses of the technology?  Variations of these questions may need to be asked as AI regulation continues to evolve. Is the company currently AI-compliant in the 27 nations that make up the European Union? Most companies are attempting to use AI to improve productivity and efficiency. Conducting an audit to determine exactly how the company is using AI and whether they are not in violation of this initial EU AI Act is essential, especially if the company operates in the European Union. Just like with any new legislation, boards must make sure the company is currently in compliance and has procedures in place to prevent future violations. The penalties for non-compliance are significant. Has the board and management convened a committee to evaluate what AI regulation in the United States might look like? Now that the European Union has set the standard for regulation, it is reasonable to expect many of those regulations will be adopted by the U.S. in some way. Corporate boards may want to designate key executives to stay apprised of efforts to regulate AI in the U.S. so that the company can make the proper adjustments to it business operations.  
Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott is the former managing editor of the Financial Times’ Agenda newsletter. Based in New York, he writes about corporate governance and investing topics.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.