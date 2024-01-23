Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

Peter Platzer to Business Leaders: ‘Grow Your Change Muscle’

Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, leadership speaker and storytelling expert Don Yaeger sits down with Spire Global CEO Peter Platzer to discuss why the sky is literally the limit for change-minded leaders. 

Peter Platzer was a rock star on Wall Street when, in the prime of his career, he decided he wanted to do something different. Totally different. So he quit the world of high finance and enrolled in the International Space University (ISU) to pursue his dream of leveraging a greater understanding of space to improve life on Earth.

In 2012, he founded Spire Global, a provider of space-based data, and now serves as its CEO. Platzer’s career to date describes someone who certainly seems to thrive on change, but he will be the first to tell you he sees change as a “muscle” that must be regularly flexed in order to stay strong.

Platzer’s change-strengthening exercise of choice is squash, which a mentor suggested he take up after Platzer founded Spire. Platzer took up the sport and discovered that not only did it take his mind off work, it did something far more profound. When you play squash, said Platzer in the podcast, “The ball is flying around fast, and people are moving around without bumping into each other, and you are totally focused in the moment. It’s an almost mystical experience, one that can generate a massive regenerative effect.”

A recharged brain, contends Platzer, is a brain that will be “more open to new stimuli” and thus more creative. In the podcast, Platzer discusses some of the ways his Spire team stays in shape during the daily process of running the business, including these practical lessons:

• Determining the right pace of change for yourself and your organization.

• How to interview for culture as well as competencies using the “two-value” technique.

• Instilling a growth mindset through the principles of autonomy, mastery and purpose.

One of the leadership questions we pose to each of our guests on the podcast is how they turn a group of individuals into a high performing team. Platzer’s answer showed that even someone working in a futuristic industry, one which deploys tiny “nanosatellites” to gather information on weather, maritime and aviation patterns, can still rely on good old-fashioned teamwork.

“I always say we are one company and we have one set of values,” explained Platzer. “We express them through a common language we use when we recruit, evaluate and promote. Our culture is based on a growth mindset that says when you change you grow, when you grow you change.”


Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.