Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

Rachel Barger, Cisco’s Senior Vice President of the Americas, Encourages Us to Always Keep an Open Door

Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Rachel Barger Headshot
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, leadership speaker and storytelling expert Don Yaeger sits down with Rachel Barger, Cisco's Senior Vice President of the Americas, to discuss strategies for building genuine connections with your team.

Despite being a standout athlete in field hockey for the University of Delaware and Team USA, and a successful business leader who now applies her competitive spirit and teamwork skills to lead a dynamic Cisco team across 17 countries, Rachel Barger still considers herself a “diamond in the rough.”

The kind of person who does all the things she needs to do when no one is watching and often requires the mentorship of someone who “sees something” in her. She admits to having had coaches and other leaders, alike, who “saw some talent and potential” in her. Now she has made approachability and dedication to finding other diamonds in the rough an important part of her leadership playbook.

“A big part of my whole methodology and philosophy is always keeping an open door, because not only can I get the opportunity to coach and mentor, but I also feel like you learn so much by talking to people in all positions in the company—understanding what’s really going on for their day to day.”

Lots of leaders pay lip service to being approachable and having an open door, but Barger has walked the talk by making it an active piece of her leadership style—even as Cisco, like many other companies, now offers a hybrid workplace. In the podcast, listeners will learn how Barger encourages others to come in and talk to her, using her “super skip level” technique of asking her leaders to refer their team members for 15 minute chats with the big boss. This allows her to offer coaching to her team, while hearing conversations she wouldn’t have access to otherwise. 

Lessons include: 

  • Four questions Barger asks employees to foster positive learning conversations with her team.

  • The best way to identify a “diamond in the rough” who may be hiding in your business.

  • How to implement and maintain an open door policy in a hybrid work environment. “Make it super clear you want them to reach out to you … then actually get back to them,” said Barger.

Barger adds that, in addition to providing coaching and talent spotting opportunities and an ear to her organization, having an open door policy also builds a web of engagement among her team, who come to appreciate their leader as a real person. “When you’re managing very large teams, you can just be a face in a box,” Barger admitted. “And so how do you try to give that level of accessibility so that people feel like they know what you’re about? So they care a little bit more about what you’re telling them?”

An open door can go a long way.


Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.