A Chief Executive Group Event

The Remote Work Future

Master the art of leading your dispersed organization

  • May 2, 2023
  • 11:00 am - 3:30 pm ET
  • Live, Online
REGISTER

Employers are experiencing a historic shift in how their employees want to work. For employers to be successful in this new dynamic, remote and flexible work demands…work. Yet many companies fail to implement the processes and accountability that lead to healthy remote work cultures.

Join Chief Executive Group for The Remote Work Future, a virtual conference that will bring together leaders of remote work organizations and thought leaders to share best practices on fostering innovation and collaboration, effective goal setting and individual coaching that gets results when your employees aren’t in one building and identifying solutions to common cultural challenges.

When people have the chance to work flexibly, 87 percent of them take advantage, according to 2022 research by McKinsey, with an astonishing 32 percent working remotely five days a week. “This dynamic is widespread across demographics, occupations, and geographies,” says McKinsey, and “represents a tectonic shift in where, when and how Americans want to work and are working.”

Attend this event to learn how to:

Adopt the simple management tools that help ensure your people work on what matters

Craft a distinct culture based on respect and results – that goes both ways

Develop plans to capitalize on your remote-work advantage to recruit and retain top talent

Enact the policies that encourage collaboration, accelerate profits and uplift your people

AGENDA OVERVIEW

11:00 am - Noon

With locations in 86 countries, Dale Carnegie pioneered the human performance movement and has helped transform millions of companies over the last century. Dale Carnegie’s president and CEO, Joe Hart, will help you build more connection and confidence throughout your remote organization. Learn the strategies imperative to building trust in a digital world, including how to use the power of communication across different platforms, engage your virtual teams to adapt to disruptions and overcome distance in times of uncertainty and help your teams focus on the present and what they can control.

The opportunity and the responsibility of leadership is to step up when times are hard and uncertain. This session will inspire you to rise to the occasion as a leader that enables and inspires others to be successful—no matter where they are.

12:00 - 12:45 pm

Critics of remote work believe that collaboration and innovation suffer when teams aren’t physically in the same place. But some of the most consistently innovative companies in the world have demonstrated it’s possible to develop a high-performance culture while providing employees with workplace flexibility. Learn their secrets.

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Participants will divide into small groups for discussions facilitated by subject matter experts. Topics may include:

  • The Keys to Productive Remote Meetings – Increased meetings do not equal increased employee engagement. Learn how to eliminate wasteful meetings dominated by too few people, the do’s and don’ts of creating agendas for online meetings, the secret of meeting preparation and more.
  • Remotely Onboarding and Training New Employees – Research shows effective onboarding improves retention. Gain tips to improve how you equip new employees with the right resources and usher them into your company culture as seamlessly as possible.
  • The 5 Most Common Remote Work Mistakes…and How to Avoid Them – A remote work environment without adequate structures and supporting communication strategies will result in frustration, demotivation and burnout among your employees. Learn how to avoid the pitfalls.
  • Creating a Fun Culture, Even When You Aren’t Together – In a happy office, there are games, celebrations, and friendly competitions. How do you replicate the fun when none of your employees are together? We’ll share ideas around the role of technology, gamification, monthly online networking, and more to help bring your employees build connections.

2:00 - 2:45 pm

What does science say about how to get the best out of people in this environment? Studies show that remote work is correlated with a decrease in physical and mental stress for employees, but other studies show that remote work can come at the cost of social isolation for extroverts. Learn how to help your remote employees overcome common psychological obstacles that can make them less productive. And implement practices and processes that will make them feel engaged even when they are working alone.

2:45 - 3:30 pm

For those who can successfully let go of and move past deeply held beliefs about how work is “supposed” to happen and instead focus on results, the effects can be profound and liberating. To make it work, however, leaders need to develop a process that balances accountability and autonomy for each employee. Learn how you can embrace a results-oriented culture that can drive unprecedented growth and create a motivated, result-oriented culture based on a system of accountability and autonomy.

View Full Agenda Details

REGISTRATION

$695$495

  • One Ticket to Live, Online Event
  • Virtual Peer Roundtable
  • Ondemand Access to Video Recordings
Sign Up

WHAT PAST MASTERCLASS ATTENDEES HAD TO SAY

Relevant information, thought provoking. We will make some long-term planning changes because of it.
Attendee at Inflation Masterclass
Great content and wealth or real-world knowledge and business case examples for what’s worked and why.
Attendee at Lead Better, Live Better Masterclass
The information was straightforward and applicable to our situation. It provided insights to focus on our most important projects.
Attendee at Pricing Masterclass
Chief Executive Group

CONTACT US

JOIN OUR EMAIL COMMUNITY

Get insights and analysis from top leaders on the latest issues and trends impacting CEOs.