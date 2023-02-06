The Remote Work Future

With locations in 86 countries, Dale Carnegie pioneered the human performance movement and has helped transform millions of companies over the last century. Dale Carnegie’s president and CEO, Joe Hart, will help you build more connection and confidence throughout your remote organization. Learn the strategies imperative to building trust in a digital world, including how to use the power of communication across different platforms, engage your virtual teams to adapt to disruptions and overcome distance in times of uncertainty and help your teams focus on the present and what they can control.

The opportunity and the responsibility of leadership is to step up when times are hard and uncertain. This session will inspire you to rise to the occasion as a leader that enables and inspires others to be successful—no matter where they are.