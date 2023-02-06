Employers are experiencing a historic shift in how their employees want to work. For employers to be successful in this new dynamic, remote and flexible work demands…work. Yet many companies fail to implement the processes and accountability that lead to healthy remote work cultures.
Join Chief Executive Group for The Remote Work Future, a virtual conference that will bring together leaders of remote work organizations and thought leaders to share best practices on fostering innovation and collaboration, effective goal setting and individual coaching that gets results when your employees aren’t in one building and identifying solutions to common cultural challenges.
With locations in 86 countries, Dale Carnegie pioneered the human performance movement and has helped transform millions of companies over the last century. Dale Carnegie’s president and CEO, Joe Hart, will help you build more connection and confidence throughout your remote organization. Learn the strategies imperative to building trust in a digital world, including how to use the power of communication across different platforms, engage your virtual teams to adapt to disruptions and overcome distance in times of uncertainty and help your teams focus on the present and what they can control.
The opportunity and the responsibility of leadership is to step up when times are hard and uncertain. This session will inspire you to rise to the occasion as a leader that enables and inspires others to be successful—no matter where they are.
Critics of remote work believe that collaboration and innovation suffer when teams aren’t physically in the same place. But some of the most consistently innovative companies in the world have demonstrated it’s possible to develop a high-performance culture while providing employees with workplace flexibility. Learn their secrets.
Participants will divide into small groups for discussions facilitated by subject matter experts. Topics may include:
What does science say about how to get the best out of people in this environment? Studies show that remote work is correlated with a decrease in physical and mental stress for employees, but other studies show that remote work can come at the cost of social isolation for extroverts. Learn how to help your remote employees overcome common psychological obstacles that can make them less productive. And implement practices and processes that will make them feel engaged even when they are working alone.
For those who can successfully let go of and move past deeply held beliefs about how work is “supposed” to happen and instead focus on results, the effects can be profound and liberating. To make it work, however, leaders need to develop a process that balances accountability and autonomy for each employee. Learn how you can embrace a results-oriented culture that can drive unprecedented growth and create a motivated, result-oriented culture based on a system of accountability and autonomy.
