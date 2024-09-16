Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

Renowned Author And Life Coach Tim Storey: ‘Turn A Setback Into A Comeback’

Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Author and life coach Tim Storey
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Storey discusses the do’s and don'ts of mounting a comeback regardless of any setback you’ve endured.

The next time you’re about to enjoy a fine meal, don’t wait for the waiter to ask if you’re enjoying it—just enjoy it right away. Take a moment to look around and appreciate all the people who were involved to put you at this table at this given time in order to enjoy yourself. That’s what Tim Storey, a renowned author and life coach does.

“Life is like a diner, and you have to look at all the moving parts that take place before the waiter or waitress puts down the plate,” says Storey. “I would not be having this life if it weren’t for all the moving parts. If I don’t have the host or hostess to put me in the right seat. If I don’t have the menu. If I don’t have the cook. If I don’t have the person who’s sitting across from me. So this life that I get to enjoy.” 

Storey grew up playing basketball, football, baseball and tennis in the same neighborhood as Serena and Venus Williams, and like them he has traveled far. The author of The Ultimate Comeback Coach, Storey has made an impact on millions of people in 75 countries through his keynote speeches and books. 

Whether he’s working one-on-one with celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Kanye West or sharing his wisdom on interviews like this one, Storey specializes in helping others tap into the wellspring of motivation that comes from seeing the world as a place of abundance. The key to living an empowered and impactful life, he argues, requires seeing ourselves as active, intentional agents capable of turning setbacks into comebacks. 

Small wonder that he has been referred to as “the comeback king.”

In the podcast, Storey outlines his patented four-part comeback process: beginning with awakening to the reality of your setback, taking inventory of your mindset to see where you can improve, partnering with the right people who can serve as coaches, and establishing a set of principles that will guide you on your journey.

Those looking for personal leadership guidance from the best in the business will appreciate Storey’s stories and insights, including:

  • How to be more intentional about creating opportunities.
  • How to get into your personal “discovery zone” to recharge your batteries.
  • Why becoming your best self requires you “to go plural” and not go it alone.

“The place where so many people miss it is in partnering with people who can pour into them,” says Storey. “When they’re in a setback, most people go singular. And that’s the time to go plural. Singular is, ‘I’m depressed. I’m staying home.’ Singular is alone in my own thoughts. Singular is alone in my own addiction. You do not need to be singular in a setback. You need to go plural. You need us.”


Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.