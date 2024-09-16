Renowned Author And Life Coach Tim Storey: ‘Turn A Setback Into A Comeback’

The next time you’re about to enjoy a fine meal, don’t wait for the waiter to ask if you’re enjoying it—just enjoy it right away. Take a moment to look around and appreciate all the people who were involved to put you at this table at this given time in order to enjoy yourself. That’s what Tim Storey, a renowned author and life coach does.

“Life is like a diner, and you have to look at all the moving parts that take place before the waiter or waitress puts down the plate,” says Storey. “I would not be having this life if it weren’t for all the moving parts. If I don’t have the host or hostess to put me in the right seat. If I don’t have the menu. If I don’t have the cook. If I don’t have the person who’s sitting across from me. So this life that I get to enjoy.”

Storey grew up playing basketball, football, baseball and tennis in the same neighborhood as Serena and Venus Williams, and like them he has traveled far. The author of The Ultimate Comeback Coach, Storey has made an impact on millions of people in 75 countries through his keynote speeches and books.

Whether he’s working one-on-one with celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Kanye West or sharing his wisdom on interviews like this one, Storey specializes in helping others tap into the wellspring of motivation that comes from seeing the world as a place of abundance. The key to living an empowered and impactful life, he argues, requires seeing ourselves as active, intentional agents capable of turning setbacks into comebacks.

Small wonder that he has been referred to as “the comeback king.”

In the podcast, Storey outlines his patented four-part comeback process: beginning with awakening to the reality of your setback, taking inventory of your mindset to see where you can improve, partnering with the right people who can serve as coaches, and establishing a set of principles that will guide you on your journey.

Those looking for personal leadership guidance from the best in the business will appreciate Storey’s stories and insights, including:

How to be more intentional about creating opportunities.

How to get into your personal “discovery zone” to recharge your batteries.

Why becoming your best self requires you “to go plural” and not go it alone.

“The place where so many people miss it is in partnering with people who can pour into them,” says Storey. “When they’re in a setback, most people go singular. And that’s the time to go plural. Singular is, ‘I’m depressed. I’m staying home.’ Singular is alone in my own thoughts. Singular is alone in my own addiction. You do not need to be singular in a setback. You need to go plural. You need us.”

