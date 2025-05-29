Shari Cedar Is Cleaning Up—Literally And Figuratively

Shari Cedar didn’t set out to run a janitorial empire—but that’s exactly what she’s doing. The former television producer swapped studio lights for sanitation logistics and now leads AK Building Services, a fast-growing commercial cleaning company serving clients across Florida with a team of more than 700.

Before becoming a force in facilities management, Cedar was executive producing hit shows for networks like Bravo, National Geographic, and MTV. But after years in the high-stakes world of broadcast television, she craved something new—and found it in the challenge of building a family-owned business rooted in transparency, tech-driven solutions, and community impact.

From disinfecting hospitals and high-rises to mentoring young women in business, Cedar is proving that leadership doesn’t always follow a script—and that second acts can be even more powerful than the first.

In the following interview, Cedar shares her story, provides insight into several hot topics within the building industry, and details how she is paying it forward within her community.

Tell us about your time in the TV industry.

Absolutely—it was an incredible chapter of my life. Working in television meant constantly being on my toes, thinking creatively and collaborating with all types of people under tight deadlines.

I was fortunate to be part of a dynamic industry where storytelling was at the heart of everything. It taught me how to manage chaos with grace and how to pivot quickly—skills that have carried over seamlessly into every role since. While it was high-pressure, it was also incredibly rewarding and gave me a strong foundation for my career today.

What led you to switching careers?

It was a mix of timing and purpose. After years in television, I knew it was time for a change, although I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted to do next—but I’ve always been entrepreneurial at heart. There was definitely a transition period where I was figuring things out, but what I eventually discovered is that there’s a real creativity in business. Building something from the ground up, solving problems, connecting with people it—sparked a whole new kind of passion for me.

Joining AK Building Services gave me the chance to channel that entrepreneurial energy into something meaningful. Being part of a family-owned business felt like the right move—especially one rooted in values like integrity and community. And yes, working with my husband may seem crazy to some, but for us, it works. We balance each other well and share the same vision for what we’re building together. It’s been one of the most rewarding decisions of my life.

You represent the company as a member of Building Owners and Managers Association International and the Commercial Real Estate Women Network. What are some of the pressing topics for your industry?

One of the biggest conversations in our industry right now centers around healthy buildings — and janitorial services play a huge role in that. Post-pandemic, building owners and property managers are more focused than ever on cleanliness, sanitation and indoor air quality. There’s an increased expectation for cleaning services to go beyond appearances and truly support the health and safety of tenants and visitors.

At the same time, there’s a growing demand for sustainable cleaning practices — from using eco-friendly products to reducing waste and improving energy efficiency. Our role in janitorial services has evolved into being an essential partner in creating safe, healthy and welcoming environments.

Through my involvement with BOMA and CREW, I’ve seen how these conversations are shaping building standards and tenant expectations. It’s also exciting to be part of a broader push for innovation and inclusion, where service providers are seen not just as vendors, but as key contributors to a building’s overall performance and occupant well-being.

You’re a member of the board at Pace Center for Girls. What is that organization’s mission?

The Pace Center for Girls is an organization very close to my heart. It provides academic and social support to girls who’ve faced significant challenges, helping them re-engage with their education and build a strong foundation for the future.

I believe deeply in mentorship and second chances. As a mentor and a business owner, I always look for the good in people — and I’ve seen firsthand that sometimes all someone needs is a positive role model and a chance to succeed.

Serving on the board has been an incredibly rewarding and impactful experience. The girls at Pace are resilient, and it’s an honor to be part of a program that helps them realize their potential and “Finds The Good In Every Girl.”

Print Article