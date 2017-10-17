Sonnenfeld Talks Peltz, P&G Proxy Fight

By
Patrick Gorman
-

Yale School of Management senior associate dean for leadership studies Jeffrey Sonnenfeld appeared on CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report” yesterday to discuss his recent interview with Chief Executive on the proxy fight between Proctor & Gamble and Trian’s Nelson Peltz.

A proxy vote last week narrowly defeated Peltz’s effort to gain a seat on P&G’s board of directors, and Sonnenfeld believes that the high-profile victory for the company could serve as a rallying cry for boards to stand up and fight against minority activist investors, as opposed to settling before a proxy vote.

Sonnenfeld also questioned Peltz and Trian’s success rate, saying that many companies underperforming after two-year holdings with Trian.

SHARE
Patrick Gorman
Patrick Gorman
Patrick Gorman is managing editor at Chief Executive magazine, based in Stamford, CT. His business journalism background includes 12 years covering the C-level marketing and technology spaces.

PARTNER CENTER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR