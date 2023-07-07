Stephen M.R. Covey: ‘We’re In A Living Laboratory’

C.J. Prince

C.J. Prince

Making hybrid work requires a different model of leadership. Here are the three stewardships of 'trust-and-inspire' leaders.

The biggest change companies need to make in order to accommodate the new world of hybrid work has nothing to do with technology, real estate or even training and support. It’s about letting go of command-and-control leadership and moving toward “trust and inspire,” said Stephen M.R. Covey, the author of The Speed of Trust and Trust & Inspire, who told attendees at a recent Chief Executive conference that while the world has changed, “our style of leadership has not kept pace.”

Covey pointed to a recent Microsoft survey that found 87 percent of employees felt they were “fully productive,” but only 12 percent of leaders felt confident that their people were actually productive. “There’s a massive gap there,” he said. “So, if you implement a hybrid approach to work, but you still don’t trust your people—and you fill it with things like productivity software that looks and feels to the employees like surveillance software—that screams distrust, the new way of working will be undermined by that lack of trust.” 

The transactional carrot-and-stick model of motivation will also be a failure in the new world. “The tool you’re using and the style of leadership you’re employing is not going to be relevant for the game being played,” he said. “It’s the equivalent of trying to play tennis with a golf club.”

Building a High-Trust Culture

Covey was careful to note that becoming a trust-and-inspire leader doesn’t mean becoming less exacting about results, lowering expectations or losing accountability. “You can be strong as a leader without being forceful. You can be authoritative without being authoritarian. You can be demanding without being demeaning. 

Covey pointed to the three stewardships of trust-and-inspire leaders: 

1. Modeling: Who we are. CEOs are always modeling behaviors, but they may not always be aware of what they’re modeling. “Are we modeling the behavior we want to see? If we want to see more openness and understanding, are we modeling that?” asked Covey. “The main point is: Leaders need to go first. We model what we would like to see.”

2. Trusting: How we lead. The key thing about trusting is to clarify expectations up front. “Mutually created expectations is better than dictated expectations. You build the agreement together,” he said. At the same time, you set up a process for accountability so people can assess themselves against the expectations you built together. “That’s what will make remote work and hybrid work great is that trust being extended. But it’s not a blind trust. It’s a smart trust with clear expectations with an agreed-upon process for accountability. You don’t have to micromanage because the agreements govern, and there’s control built into it.” This will accomplish one other thing, he added: It will help you grow future leaders. “And your ability to get results in the future goes up.”   

3. Inspiring: Why it matters. Inspiration is the new engagement and the new competitive advantage, Covey said. “Inspiring others is a learnable skill—everyone can inspire.” Both modeling values and trusting employees lead to inspiration. “To be trusted is the most inspiring form of human motivation,” he said. CEOs inspire when they connect to others authentically and then connect people to purpose and contribution. “That’s all about finding your why, becoming inspired yourself and lighting your own fire—because a lit candle can light others,” said Covey. “So, find your why, become inspired at the relationship level, and you’ll find you can create and embed purpose, meaning and contribution into almost any role, in almost any organization.”  


C.J. Prince

C.J. Prince

C.J. Prince is a regular contributor to Chief Executive and other business publications. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, SmartMoney, Entrepreneur, Success, BusinessWeek, Working Mother, and others.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.