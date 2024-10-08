The 3 Roadblocks To Growth, According To Canadian CEOs 

Nearly 300 Canadian CEOs participating in a recent survey by Chief Executive Group and MacKay CEO Forums listed the Canadian economy as their top-of-mind issue—that’s two-thirds of all those who participated in the survey, making it the #1 concern for business chiefs across the country, regardless of sector, size, region or any other demographic data.

Not far behind: “Federal politics / policies,” with 51 percent of the votes, tied in second place with “Talent recruiting, development and retention.”