The Team Makes The Difference: Why A CEO’s Success Depends On Their People

With so many theories that suggest what causes a business to fail, it can feel like a crap shoot for CEOs to determine the culprit behind their company’s woes. Whether it’s rampant jealousy among team members or someone’s passive-aggressiveness that is out of control, most of the time, the lack of success will come down to the wrong people, not the wrong business plan.

Early on, I failed in this domain when I hired a candidate with an impressive résumé but the wrong attitude. He eventually wore down co-workers and damaged company morale. I’ve also fostered partnerships that tanked because each individual’s ego was prioritized before the mission at hand.

As a CEO, it’s essential to have team members you can depend on and be transparent with. These individuals keep you grounded and help you avoid wasting time on negativity. When so many obstacles can come between your business and success, make sure one of them isn’t who makes up your team.

Qualities That Count

Knowing how to spot people who will bring out the best in you and your business is an acquired skill. I’ve learned that looking for candidates who exhibit humility is the best place to start. For example, humility is present when leaders encourage their employees to think independently, experiment with new ideas, and take ownership of their work.

On the other hand, contemptuous behavior is extremely damaging to team culture. In fact, 80 percent of workers who feel like they’ve been treated disrespectfully stew about the situation at work, and nearly half of them intentionally reduce their work effort after the experience. Being surrounded by high tensions and hurt feelings puts no one in a position to succeed — especially CEOs.

3 Ways to Find Your Tribe

Use the following strategies to identify and connect with the supportive men and women around you:

Identify motivation. While you’re in the interview process, ask candidates what makes them get up and go to work every day. The answer will reveal whether they’re just after money and a title or they’re eager to help build and be a part of something revolutionary. You want people who are motivated by the job itself and don’t have to be constantly encouraged to put in the extra effort when conflicts arise.

Look for resilience. Rather than ask the traditional “How did you overcome failure?” question, inquire about what allows potential employees to cope and move forward. These answers can tell a lot about someone’s mindset and work ethic. Everyone makes mistakes, but it takes a resilient person to admit when he or she is wrong and turn what could be negative energy into an opportunity to learn and grow. When I find someone who is motivated by setbacks, I know I want to keep him or her close.

Explore role models. Find out who inspires potential employees and why. Knowing who they look up to can teach you a lot about who they strive to be. Asking this question carefully can clarify whether the job you’re seeking to fill will be a good fit for this individual’s goals. After all, you want someone who’s keen to serve your company’s vision, not someone who will require perpetual redirecting and monitoring.

Job performance improves when you have deep, meaningful relationships with the people you work around, according to Personnel Psychology researchers. In turn, you are a better CEO when you have a better team. Use the above strategies to polish your team and solidify professional relationships that will help you accomplish your biggest goals.

