Touchstone Investments CEO Blake Moore: ‘If The Play Breaks Down, Find Somebody To Block’

Blake Moore, CEO of Touchstone Investments, had never stepped into an NFL stadium until the day he played in one. From the football field to the boardroom, Moore quickly learned that adaptability is the cornerstone of success.

In this episode of the Corporate Competitor Podcast, Moore shares how his versatility on the gridiron took him from college football to the NFL and eventually to Harvard Law School. “If you have a busted play and things didn’t go right, you don’t just stand there,” Moore said. “You go find somebody to block. You find somewhere to run. You don’t just quit.”

During his football career, Moore embraced flexibility, stepping into various roles wherever the team needed him. He played multiple positions on the offensive line, filled in as a tight end, and even handled special teams duties. That same versatility carried over to his role as CEO at Touchstone Investments, where he now manages $25 billion in assets.

Moore understood early on that plans rarely unfold as expected. The opposing team often forced him to adjust, and he learned to react quickly, whether by blocking or catching the ball. This mindset helped him defy the odds as a Division III player to earn a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, and earning a trip to Super Bowl XVI.

On the podcast, Moore shares several key insights about adaptability and leadership:

• What to do when things don’t go as planned: “If things don’t go right, you fall back on your training. You fall back on the things you know and you adjust.”

• How to defy the odds and succeed: “You have to be a lot better than average if you’re going to be one of those people that make the team.”

• The importance of defining success: “One of the most important things any leader does is set the expectation. What level are we expecting you to operate? What’s really important is to make sure we’re clear with everyone on our goals.”

Four decades after his NFL career, Moore still lives by the lessons learned from his time on the field. “Just keep doing all the things you can do,” Moore advises. “Don’t freeze up and shut down, because there are always things you can do.”

