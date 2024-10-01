Chief Executive Logo
Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson On Punting To Victory

Don Yaeger

Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson
Corporate Competitor Podcast
​​In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café shares insights on how businesses need both generalists and specialists.

​​

Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, understands that every team member plays a critical role. Drawing from his time playing college football, Watson has learned that businesses, like football teams, need both specialists and generalists to succeed.

When Watson joined the football team at Cornell, he expected to play quarterback. “I walked over to the quarterback huddle with six or eight quarterbacks,” Watson shared. “I was just as tall as everybody. I thought I had just as good an arm as everybody.” 

But the coaching staff had other plans for him. “The coach grabbed me by the shoulder pad and said, ‘Hey, Charles, we don’t have a punter. Congratulations! You’re the starting punter.’ You could have hit me over the head with a sledgehammer.” 

For the next two years, Watson struggled with his new role, feeling frustrated that he only played a few times each game. “My ego had been hurt. I was relegated to a specialist position that didn’t get the glory of other positions,” he shared in this episode.

That all changed in a game against Princeton. With only one minute left, Cornell was clinging to a narrow lead, and Watson had to punt from his own endzone. He punted the ball 70 yards, flipping the field and sealing the win for his team. “That’s when I first understood,” Watson said. “Finally, somebody said, ‘Great job, you won the game.’ That’s what I needed, the highest level of achievement.” 

That moment helped Watson realize the value of being a specialist—it may not be about contributing on every play but about stepping up when it matters most.

Since taking the helm at Tropical Smoothie Café in 2018, Watson has applied this lesson to his leadership. Under his guidance, the company has expanded from 265 to more than 1,400 locations across 44 states. 

Watson often shares his football story with his employees, reminding them that their contributions are crucial even if they don’t always feel like they’re in the spotlight. “You’re going to be put on stage at some point. It’s going to be your turn at some point. It’s always going to be your turn at some point. You don’t know when it’s going to come. Give it your best. Give it your all.”


Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
MORE LIKE THIS

