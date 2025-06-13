U.S. Manufacturer Economic Outlook Improves For Third Consecutive Month 

Uncertainty is once again the top word in manufacturing CEOs’ lexicon when it comes to describing the business environment. Fortunately, they agree that the uncertainty surrounding trade policies and deals is likely to resolve within the next 12 months, if not sooner. This hope, of certainty and resolution, is what’s driving the third consecutive upswing in manufacturing CEO outlook in June, after a 30 percent nosedive in March—when tariff talks began.

According to our latest CEO Confidence Index survey, conducted June 3 and 4, manufacturing leaders rate future business conditions at 6 out of 10—up 11 percent from May, on the back of a 5 percent gain from April. And after a slight dip in their overall assessment of current business conditions last month, their rating is up 6 percent this month to 5 out of 10, down only 16 percent from January levels (pre-tariff talk). Their forecast of future business conditions is now only 12 percent off from its January levels.

The divide between manufacturers with international exposure and those with strictly U.S. operations is once again insignificant this month as deals and pauses on tariffs from many nations, especially those important to manufacturing, have been put in place in recent weeks.