What Do CEOs Really Earn In America? It Isn’t Musk Money, That’s For Sure

How much do chief executives earn in America? It depends on who you ask.

For all the recent headlines—and there have been plenty of headlines recently—about the soaring compensation of America’s CEOs, most stories in the mainstream press fail to focus on this inconvenient truth: When it comes to CEOs in America, the vast majority run private companies, and almost none of them are paid anything like the jaw-dropping numbers raked in by those at the top of the corporate pyramid.

So, how much do most CEOs actually earn? The answer won’t make for scintillating headlines, sorry. Preliminary data from Chief Executive’s annual research on the compensation plans of 1,300 U.S. private companies—the largest such survey of its kind the nation—finds the median private company CEO earned a total cash compensation of $370,000 in 2021. A tidy sum to be sure, but hardly Musk money.

Even for CEOs within the 75th percentile of pay, the numbers don’t come anywhere near the massive compensation plans of the top-paid CEOs. Actual total cash comp for those in the top-quartile of CEOs was less than $650,000 in 2021. For those keeping score, that’s about 12 times the median annual earnings of workers in the U.S.—a far cry from the 339-times figure (based on the largest public companies) that made ripples after it was reported in The New York Times.