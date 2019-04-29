What is “Capable Leadership?”

The U.S. Labor Department estimates that 70% of employers leave their jobs due to lack of career development.

Do you find that your best employees are leaving because they believe you are not investing in their development? Do you understand the implication to your organization’s success?

In this webinar, two of the world’s most widely recognized experts on workforce development – Lee Benson and Jack Welch – will discuss why capable leadership is important, how to define capable leadership in your organization and ways to empower your employees to grow professionally, with clear expectations and a defined developed path.

 

This webinar will discuss:

– Trends in today’s workplace and statistics on employee engagement

– Why most leadership development programs fail

– Tips for developing a successful management operating system

– Defining capable leadership and implementing it in your organization

– How to develop leaders that get results faster

 

Click here to view this complimentary webinar.

