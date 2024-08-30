Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

Winnebago Brings Digital Transformation To UX

Picture of Dale Buss

Dale Buss

Kim Weckert Headshot
Photo Courtesy of Kim Weckert
Giant recreational-vehicle manufacturer rolls out software controls that meet expectations of new types of customers.

Winnebago faces more challenges than how to turn around a big decline in recreational-vehicle sales that cut industry shipments from manufacturers to retailers by 37 percent last year and confronting a shakier economy—even as sales have turned up somewhat in 2024 in advance of a Labor Day weekend that is always huge for RVers.

The big motor-home and camper brand based in Forest City, Iowa, is also trying to improve the user and customer experience with vehicles that can be complicated to operate, and where apps and other widespread forms of digital help are only beginning to appear.

“The RV industry is 20 years behind the automotive industry” in digital advancements meant to help users, Kim Weckert, vice president of digital transformation for Winnebago, tells Chief Executive. “These things have been in place in that industry and in other areas. So our focus has been on our experience and how technology enables those experiences.”

To that end, Weckert has spent nearly four years developing a new technology platform, Winnebago Connect, that marks the brand’s first custom software-development effort. The new platform proactively monitors and controls all on-board RV systems according to user preferences, and Winnebago is billing it as the only product on the RV market that achieves this integration through a single platform.

Winnebago Connect allows users to program light brightness and colors to change throughout the day based on sleeping and work preferences, adjusts HVAC systems to optimize comfort, monitors and adjusts energy consumption among the many power-hogging users on an RV ranging from coffee makers to tank heaters, automatically retracts awnings when it’s windy and, among other functions, can send more than 100 real-time alerts concerning key systems such as battery life and solar-energy generation.

The system, for instance, also opens vents to let in fresh air if the temperature inside the RV hits pre-set parameters, before activating the air conditioning. There are over-the-air software updates as well. For subscription-style premiums, Winnebago Connect also will perform services such as extensive data streaming.

Weckert says the time is optimal for Winnebago to unveil this aspect of its digital transformation, because RV-customer demographics—and digital expectations—have changed.

“Pre-Covid, the average age of our buyers was 62, but post-Covid, a younger demographic that has emerged rapidly, in their mid-30s,” Weckert says. “All of a sudden, the expectation of our customers to think digitally was much different. So we started to look at what that means in the RV industry.”

While the traditional boomer generation of RV buyers and users has been used to looking at thick paper owners’ manuals for ways to keep track of all the functions in a vehicle that is essentially a rolling little house, Weckert says, “We’ve made things quick, easy and convenient, including help with troubleshooting.” Winnebago has produced lots of YouTube videos to help, accessing what has become the most popular form of online instruction.

At the same time, Weckert says, Winnebago found that its expanding cohort of buyers “is more afraid of systems” that keep an RV functional than traditional buyers are: heating, lighting and so on, not to mention the vehicle’s propulsion system. “That created anxiety for them. These systems can be complicated and hard to understand.” Younger women specifically “were coming aboard creating more anxiety about how to manage those kinds of systems and anticipate those kinds of needs.”

Younger Winnebago buyers, Weckert explains, were joining the brand “expecting a connected home. They were used to a connected home.

“So we wanted to create this intelligent and intuitive way to make it easy for customers to interact with the coach. That started to unlock all sorts of capabilities for us and our customers.”

But a key for Winnebago is to get feedback from customers as it begins to put Connect into models such as its all-new View and Navion models. “It’s care and feeding, and it needs to continually evolve,” Weckert says. “We put this forth as a minimum viable product, and we’ll get insights from customers, have rallies, put people in [models with Connect] and get feedback in a continuous loop. We need to engage customers to make sure it meets their expectations.”


Picture of Dale Buss

Dale Buss

Dale Buss is a long-time contributor to Chief Executive, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and other business publications. He lives in Michigan.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.