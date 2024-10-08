Chief Executive Logo
World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh: ‘The Harder You Work, The Luckier You Get’

Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh
Corporate Competitor Podcast
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, Jim Kavanaugh, the CEO and co-founder of World Wide Technology, shares why hard work never goes out of style.


Jim Kavanaugh, the CEO and co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT), would not have been able to help more than 80 Fortune 500 companies modernize their IT infrastructure had he not spent all night at a Kinkos cramming on a project early in his career.

In a recent episode of the Corporate Competitor Podcast, Kavanaugh shared a defining moment from 25 years ago. Preparing to pitch a proposal to the Marines, he and his team realized the night before their presentation that their proposal wasn’t strong enough. 

“We were young at that time, and didn’t really know exactly what we were doing,” Kavanaugh explained. With no time to lose, they found a 24-hour Kinkos and worked through the night to redo the entire proposal. “We put it together, went back to the hotel room, took a quick shower, and got out to Quantico,” Kavanaugh recalled.

Their hard work paid off. The Marines major who received the updated proposal told them, “We really like what you did. It hit the mark.” That made all the difference. 

Since that contract, under Kavanaugh, WWT has grown into a global powerhouse with more than 10,000 employees and $20 billion in annual revenue. He was recently named one of Glassdoor’s 25 Best CEOs in America as he continues to lead WWT, helping companies create new digital experiences.

In this podcast, Kavanaugh shares valuable insights on how WWT has earned a spot on Fortune‘s Best Places to Work list for 13 consecutive years, including:

  • The importance of fostering a strong company culture, aligning with values, and maintaining open communication.
  • Why success often hinges on going the extra mile and putting in the work.
  • Lessons learned from his time playing professional soccer, including being the second overall pick in the 1986 draft.

Reflecting on WWT’s journey, Kavanaugh attributes much of its success to hard work. “The harder you work, the luckier you get,” he said. “Even where we are right now, you can never take something for granted. You have to be willing to put the time and effort in because it’s a competitive space out there.”


Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
