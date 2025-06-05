You Can’t Control The Economy—But You Can Control The Room

Senior executives frequently encounter high-stakes communication scenarios—earnings calls, media interviews, board presentations and company-wide meetings. Yet, even at the highest levels, preparation often involves generic advice like “don’t upspeak,” “slow down” or “sound more confident.” While well-intentioned, such guidance typically leads to self-conscious delivery rather than measurable improvement.

The core issue is that most coaching addresses the symptoms of ineffective communication rather than the underlying habits. In my work with Fortune 500 executives, presidential candidates and high-growth founders, I’ve found that sustainable improvement requires a shift from superficial fixes to a deeper understanding of how leaders use their voice—and why it matters.

To strengthen vocal presence, we need to move beyond vague guidance and examine its components with greater precision. One critical element is vocal variety. Below, I outline tools to help you recognize effective use of vocal variety and share targeted exercises to enhance your own performance.

What Is Vocal Variety?

Vocal variety is the music of the voice. Often referred to as tone, inflection or energy, none of these terms fully capture its nuance and importance. Vocal variety can be evaluated by examining five distinct dynamics:

Pace : The speed at which you speak.

: The speed at which you speak. Pitch : The highness or lowness of your voice.

: The highness or lowness of your voice. Pause : The intentional use of silence.

: The intentional use of silence. Power : The volume or loudness.

: The volume or loudness. Placement: Where the sound resonates in your body.

I developed this alliterative framework to help clients remember these components. However, when communicating fluidly, speakers don’t need to consciously recall them; vocal variety becomes an integral part of effective communication.

Vocal variety is essential—not a mere embellishment. It serves to:

Convey meaning : Emphasizing different words can alter a sentence’s meaning entirely. For instance, repeating the sentence “This essay I wrote focuses on vocal variety,” while shifting emphasis to each subsequent word, changes its implication each time.

: Emphasizing different words can alter a sentence’s meaning entirely. For instance, repeating the sentence “This essay I wrote focuses on vocal variety,” while shifting emphasis to each subsequent word, changes its implication each time. Express emotion : Misinterpreting the emotional intent of a text message illustrates our reliance on vocal cues to assess feelings.

: Misinterpreting the emotional intent of a text message illustrates our reliance on vocal cues to assess feelings. Guide the audience : Inflection indicates chronology, hierarchy, preference and priority.

: Inflection indicates chronology, hierarchy, preference and priority. Maintain engagement: Variations in vocal delivery keep audiences attentive and interested.

Speakers who effectively use vocal variety are often perceived as more credible, thoughtful, persuasive and trustworthy.

Pace: What Does “Good” Sound Like?

What constitutes an effective speaking pace? Many resources suggest an ideal speed of 120 to 180 words per minute. However, aiming for this range without understanding the factors influencing it can result in robotic communication. Striving for a generic “Goldilocks” pace—neither too fast nor too slow—may lead to a monotonous delivery.

Pace naturally varies based on intuitive factors, such as:

Word choice: Selecting the right words takes time. Enunciation: Clearly articulating words requires deliberate pacing. Audience comprehension: Allowing listeners time to absorb information is crucial.

When speakers focus on these aspects—thinking, enunciating and ensuring understanding—they naturally fall within the optimal pace range.

Kinesthetic Exercises to Improve Vocal Variety

Varying pace—and all elements of vocal variety—is not just a mental adjustment; it’s a physical skill. I’ve developed kinesthetic drills to address common delivery challenges, such as speaking too quickly. These exercises leverage embodied cognition to help speakers adopt new communication patterns that can be practiced and refined.

The Wiffle Ball Exercise

Purpose: To cultivate deliberate pauses before speaking.

How It Works: During practice sessions, I pose a question and slowly toss a Wiffle ball to the speaker. They must wait to respond until catching the ball. This enforced pause allows time to gather thoughts, leading to more considered and concise answers.

Andrew Yang, a presidential candidate I coached during the 2020 election cycle, reduced his speaking speed from 7.2 words per second to approximately 3 words per second using this technique.

The Lego Block Exercise

Purpose: To encourage speaking one idea at a time with intentional pauses.

Materials Needed: 5 to 8 Lego or Duplo blocks.

How It Works:

Select a section of your presentation.

Pick up the first block and speak your first thought.

Place the block down in silence.

Repeat the process for each subsequent idea, interlocking the blocks as you go.

This exercise naturally integrates pauses into speech, allowing time to consider and improve subsequent thoughts, fostering a virtuous cycle of clarity and intentionality.

Finger Walking

Purpose: To slow down speech within individual thoughts.

Materials Needed: A flat surface and your fingers.

How It Works:

As you speak, “walk” your index and middle fingers across the surface, one deliberate step per word.

After completing a thought, reset your hand and begin again.

If you use a filler word, pause your fingers until you regain clarity.

This tactile method transforms speech into a physical act, anchoring words in movement. It sharpens word selection and slows delivery without forcing artificial restraint.

Transforming communication through habits

These drills are designed for solo practice but can eventually be employed subtly during actual communication situations. With consistent use, speakers can develop new pacing habits within six to twelve weeks.

By treating vocal variety as a skill rooted in both physical and mental execution, you can cultivate greater intentionality and accuracy in your speech. Over time, these methods help transform rushed, haphazard delivery into purposeful, precise communication.

Executives who master vocal variety don’t just “sound more confident”—they become more compelling, persuasive and effective leaders.

