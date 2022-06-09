Zelensky Offers CEOs Sobering Overview Of War’s Impacts

CEOs get a big-picture assessment from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at a Yale-hosted summit in New York. "This has killed economically our country.”

Beyond the grievous humanitarian costs, for CEOs everywhere in nearly every industry, the impacts of Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine remain a daily headwind, disrupting food and energy markets, stoking inflation and destabilizing so much of the post-World War II order that upon which modern business is based.

Where is it going, when might it end and what might be some of the unintended consequences—with impacts in Ukraine and far beyond—that will emerge along the way? During a session at the Yale CEO Leadership Summit Wednesday, a room full of big-company CEOs got a sobering, big-picture assessment from Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky via video from Kiev.

Unlike most of Zelensky’s appearances, this one, hosted by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale professor and longtime columnist for Chief Executive, was conducted as a question-and-answer session, which resulted in some interesting takeaways:

Negotiated Settlement Unlikely Anytime Soon. “The validness of the Russian Federation to take a seat that negotiating table to resolve the issue diplomatically…is simply not possible now,” Zelensky said, “because Russia can still feel its power.”

It’s as daunting a list of challenges as can be imagined, and his country entered the fifth month of fighting since the invasion, Zelensky thanked the audience for all its support, but also asked that they not forget what was happening inside his country amid the swirl of competing headlines and challenges.

“Its important for us that the world remembers that the war is raging, that some territories are still occupied,” Zelensky said. “There are heavy battles raging. And this war continues until Russia is no longer in our territory…it is important to not only to talk about it, but to make sure our words are heard.”