Hunter Harrison has moved quickly at CSX since he became the CEO of Jacksonville, Florida railroad in March. In just three months, trains were running faster, with improved on-time rates. In a July call with analysts, the company reported efficiency gains of $90 million for the second quarter and earnings of $510 million, an increase of $65 million over last year.

His move was encouraged by a CSX activist investor.

Harrison—who resigned from Canadian Pacific Railway in January to pursue the CSX job—is well known in the industry for increasing efficiency and strengthening the bottom line at a number of railroads over the years. With that history, investors had high expectations for the new CEO: The company’s stock rose significantly, and at the company’s annual meeting in June, investors agreed to an $84 million reimbursement payment to cover compensation Harrison forfeited when leaving Canadian Pacific.

Nevertheless, the company’s stock dropped 5% following the July earnings call. In part, that may have been a matter of Harrison running into the challenges that come with a strong reputation and high investor expectations. On the call, he said that his tenure would be relatively brief: “I’m a short-timer” and an “interim person” at CSX, he said—hardly words of comfort to investors who warmly welcomed his arrival a few months ago.

“The CSX story points out the upsides and risks associated with hiring an external industry expert as CEO,” says Jeff Kirschner, a partner with RHR International. “By investing in a short-term fix instead of planning long-term for CEO succession by developing internal candidates, the company has achieved incremental improvement. It still must address investors’ questions about the future.”