Are The Big Price Hikes Done?

A year of Fed rate hikes have brought inflation down sharply following a painful period of soaring costs —and subsequent price hikes—for businesses trying desperately to preserve margins. But after last week’s sticky-stubborn CPI readings, the question remains: Have we licked inflation? Is the pricing war over?

The answer, at least so far for 2024, appears to be: “No. But…”

According to a Chief Executive survey of 239 CEOs in January, CEOs are planning to keep price hikes modest in the year ahead, and fewer are electing to raise prices at all since last year. The proportion of CEOs planning to increase prices in 2024 compared to 2023 is down 4 percent to 78 percent—although still one percentage point higher than the 77 percent of CEOs who increased prices in 2022.

In addition to a smaller proportion of companies raising prices at all, the size of price increases has also fallen dramatically since last year. In January of 2023, a whopping 42 percent of CEOs surveyed said they raised or considered raising prices by at least 5 percent, jump forward one year and only 20 percent of CEOs will raise prices 5 percent or more. (In 2022 that same proportion was 56 percent, so we’ve come a long way.)