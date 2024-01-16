CEO Confidence Grows In January Poll

The new year often brings renewed hope for the future, so does Chief Executive’s first CEO Confidence Index of the year. Our latest survey finds CEOs starting the year with improving ratings of both current business conditions and future business conditions in 2024.

After an 8 percent climb in December, the 176 CEOs polled January 9-11 as part of our monthly reading of CEO confidence in the economy boosted their outlook for 12 months from now another 2 percent. At 6.5 out of 10, where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor, the January 2024 reading is the sunniest outlook CEOs have had since March of 2022—right around when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Not only are America’s business chiefs gaining optimism for future conditions, but they are growing more confident in present as well. CEOs’ rating of current business conditions ticked up another 1 percent in January to 6.2 out of 10, after a 7 percent climb in December.

High rates of inflation and soaring interest rates kept CEO confidence low throughout most of the 2023. Now, many expect lower rates in 2024 and are encouraged by stable inflation. CEOs say they also expect an election year boost and increased consumer confidence, fueling consumer spending. Some even dare to say a soft landing has been achieved and the economy will pick up again by the end of 2024.