CEO Optimism Grows in February  

In any normal year (if there is such a thing these days), business optimism would likely be frazzled by the slew of challenges, from geopolitical unrest to high interest rates to a likely rocky presidential election on the horizon.

But the 131 CEOs we polled in February don’t seem to be feeling the pressure. When asked to rate the current business conditions, they gave it a 6.3 out of 10, up from 6.2 in January—and the third consecutive increase.

But there’s more. They also remain highly bullish on the economy over the next 12 months. In fact, CEOs’ optimism for business in the year to come climbed another 2 percent this month, compared to January. This is the fourth consecutive increase, which puts our leading indicator of CEO confidence at 6.6, measured on a 10-point scale where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor—the highest it has been since last June (also 6.6) and only surpassed by March 2022 before that.