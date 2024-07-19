Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

EV Suppliers Beware: OEMs Are Pulling Back

Picture of Dale Buss

Dale Buss

2023-Ford-Super-Duty_F-550-Chassis-Cab_F-450-XL
Photo Courtesy of Ford Newsroom
Moves by Ford, GM underscore precariousness of the market for EVs—and trouble for the future.

Resistance to America’s transformation into a majority electric-vehicle market has moved from the practical to the rhetorical to the corporate.

In the last few days alone, at least two major automakers have done more than just signal hesitance to continue a torrid pace of investment for making all-electric vehicles and batteries. They aren’t pulling an about-face—but they are drawing lines and clearly indicating they’re willing to sit things out for a while until both the politics and the markets for EVs sort themselves out.

CEOs of suppliers to both the EV “revolution” in automobiles and to its “old-fashioned” past of internal-combustion vehicles should take note.

The latest industrial blows to the EV transformation have come from Ford and General Motors.

GM CEO Mary Barra told CNBC this week that her company now has skinned back its previous plans to have production capacity in place by the end of the year to build one million EVs annually. And she said how quickly GM approaches that mark now will depend on consumer acceptance of EVs, which for the industry has a whole has been slowing down.

Also, Ford just said it now will scrap its previous plans to spend $1.3 billion turning the site of its Oakville, Ontario, assembly plant into a hub for making electric vehicles. In fact, instead, Ford is planning to use the plant to expand production of its very hydrocarbon-powered Super Duty pickup line, with an investment of $2.3 billion.

Ford says the plant will be able to roughly make 100,000 Super Duty trucks a year starting in 2026. Its decision on Oakville plant utilization follows the company’s earlier-announced delay in plans to build two three-row electric crossover vehicles there, something the company now has pushed back to 2027 from 2025.

The new plan will add about 1,800 jobs at Oakville—400 more than the EV plans would have, Ford said. While the company said the next generation of Super Duty would include “multi-energy technology,” officials declined to say whether that would be hybrid, fully electric or something else.

Either way, GM’s and Ford’s moves underscore for both Canadian and American autoworkers, and their unions, how fraught it has become for them for their employers to tie their futures to electric vehicles. On average, electric-vehicle production requires about 30 percent less labor across the supply chain than making ICE vehicles demands, in large part because EVs don’t have the requisite heavy transmissions and engines that gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles do.

So while the Canadian union and the United Auto Workers union in the U.S. have been delivering big financial new contracts for their members lately, that bounty threatens to be offset by a dwindling in overall employment in the EV era. Ford’s move to expand production of an ICE vehicle, along with the required higher employment level, is an example of that.

And while President Joe Biden has been promoting his administration’s disbursement of tens of billions of dollars of federal subsidies for EV purchases and construction of EV plants, former president Donald Trump has been harping on the overall harm that the EV transformation will do to the industry and employment.

Ending Biden’s EV mandates, Trump said in his nomination-acceptance speech at the Republican convention in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, would save “the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration.”


Picture of Dale Buss

Dale Buss

Dale Buss is a long-time contributor to Chief Executive, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and other business publications. He lives in Michigan.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.