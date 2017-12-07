GE CEO Flannery Continues Restructuring With 12,000 Job Cuts

General Electric chairman and CEO John Flannery’s efforts to streamline his organization and reduce overall structural costs by $3.5 billion in 2017 and 2018 continued with the announcement today that GE Power will cut 12,000 jobs worldwide.

The move will help GE Power reach its announced target of $1 billion in structural cost reductions in 2018, according to GE Power CEO and chairman Russell Stokes.

“This decision was painful but necessary for GE Power to respond to the disruption in the power market, which is driving significantly lower volumes in products and services,” Stokes said in a statement announcing the layoffs. “Power will remain a work in progress in 2018. We expect market challenges to continue, but this plan will position us for 2019 and beyond.”

In addition to the cost reduction goals, challenges in the global power market are fueling changes at GE Power. The company says “traditional power markets including gas and coal have softened. Volumes are down significantly in products and services driven by overcapacity, lower utilization, fewer outages, an increase in steam plant retirements, and overall growth in renewables.”

GE announced it would be cut its dividend in half last month and dropped its profit targets. The company has also announced the shutdown of research centers in Munich, Rio de Janeiro and Shanghai as part of its restructuring plan, has pulled the plug on private air travel by grounding GE’s business jet fleet last August, and will end corporate car perks for 700 or so senior GE executives by the end of 2018.

