In New Poll, CEOs Predict Trump Victory And A Mild Recession In 2024

Making predictions about the future of the world is a fool’s errand—especially in these days of explosive change, global dislocation and technological disruption. But that won’t keep us from trying! After all, knowing what America’s CEOs think is going to happen is far more useful when it comes to strategy and planning than whatever actually happens. It’s also a lot more fun.

And so it is, once again, that we’ve turned to the CEO community nationwide for your best guesses about the year ahead. Before last year closed, we looked at how CEOs’ predictions for 2023 panned out (results here) and asked you to forecast how 2024 might unfold. Here’s what you had to say:

The Stock Market

A majority of CEOs (57 percent) among the 210 we polled in December 2023, said they expect the Dow Jones Industrial Average to end 2024 within the 35,000 to 40,000 range—unchanged from its current average of around 37,000. Only 28 percent of CEOs predict the Dow will end the year lower than 35,000, a better forecast for this year than you had last year, when 37 percent of CEOs predicted the Dow would end 2023 below 35,000.