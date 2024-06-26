Building High-Performance Teams

For Coach Mike Krzyzewski, one of the greatest sports leaders in history, every team and every player is unique. The secret to his success? He coaches with that individuality in mind. While his achievements — five NCAA Championships and 12 Final Four appearances as well as guiding the U.S. Men’s National Team to three Olympic gold medals— might seem like magic, his approach is anything but.

In this session, you’ll learn how Coach K brings out the best in those around him through what he calls “leading from the heart”. You’ll discover how to lead the Coach K way: