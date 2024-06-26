A Chief Executive Masterclass

Building High-Performance Teams

Learn How One of the Most Successful Coaches of our Time Brings People Together in Pursuit of Excellence

  • December 11, 2024
  • 1:00 - 3:30 pm ET
Featuring

Featuring

Mike Krzyzewski

Incredible teamwork requires incredible coaching.

What does it take to really bring a business to the next level of growth and opportunity? It takes incredible teamwork, and that means incredible coaching. Known as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski led the Blue Devils to 5 national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC tournament championships over his 42-year career. Learn how he and other renowned coaches of our time bring people together in pursuit of excellence.

Featured Speakers

Headshot of Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski

It does not take long for a conversation about the highest levels of success in the basketball world to turn to the name Krzyzewski. In 42 seasons at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski – a Naismith Hall of Fame coach, five-time national champion and NCAA record 13-time Final Four participant – built a dynasty that few programs in the history of the game can match. No coach in Division I men’s basketball history won more games than Coach K’s 1,202. Head coach at both Duke and Army West Point, Krzyzewski finished his career with a 1,202-368 record, including a 1,129-309 mark at Duke.

don yaeger headshot

Don Yaeger

As an award-winning keynote speaker, a twelve-time New York Times Best-selling author, host of the top-rated Corporate Competitor Podcast, Storyteller in Residence for National Geographic, Executive Leadership Coach, and longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated, Don Yaeger has fashioned a career as one of America’s most provocative thought leaders.  

Agenda

1:00 - 2:00 ET

Coach Mike Krzyzewski: How to Make Team Magic

For Coach Mike Krzyzewski, one of the greatest sports leaders in history, every team and every player is unique. The secret to his success? He coaches with that individuality in mind. While his achievements — five NCAA Championships and 12 Final Four appearances as well as guiding the U.S. Men’s National Team to three Olympic gold medals— might seem like magic, his approach is anything but.

In this session, you’ll learn how Coach K brings out the best in those around him through what he calls “leading from the heart”. You’ll discover how to lead the Coach K way:

  • With empathy and understanding: Building deep, trusting relationships by recognizing individual motivations.
  • With exceptional communication and transparency: Fostering more open, honest conversations to build trust and gain followership.
  • With adaptability and resilience: Embracing challenges while staying true to core values.
  • With empowerment and delegation: Allowing team members to discover their own roles and strengths by sharing responsibilities.
  • With a commitment to excellence: Setting high standards and striving for the best, always.

2:00 - 2:50 pm ET

Don Yaeger: What the Greatest Teams Do – And How You Can Too

Renowned former Sports Illustrated editor and bestselling author Don Yaeger is one of the most influential and impassioned students of sports leadership—ever. Having written about—and with—many of the top athletes and coaches of the last 50 years, he brings an exciting session that will distill the lessons of legendary coaches to help you make better teams and be a better leader.

In this session, you’ll learn:

  • How legendary coaches like UCLA’s John Wooden built some of the winningest teams in history by fostering a culture of accountability and passion.
  • How dynastic organizations like Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots crashed through obstacles and adapted to win, no matter the challenge or the odds.
  • How Phil Jackson’s Chicago Bulls created one of the greatest sports franchise runs in history by building strong, trust-based relationships among a constellation of incredible stars.

 

Don will delve into the invaluable insights he’s gained from studying exceptional coaches and teams, offering key takeaways for business leaders. Drawing from his extensive research and numerous books, you’ll meet the coaches and players who rose to their most decisive moments and won—repeatedly. You’ll walk away with new ideas to elevate your team’s performance.

2:50 - 3:30 pm ET

Concurrent Peer-to-Peer Roundtables

After you get the theory and the use-cases, come together with fellow executives for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways, share challenges with one another and help each other create an action plan that benefits from others’ experiences and lessons 

Secure your place at this exclusive event and transform your approach to leadership with insights from one of the most respected leaders in the world today. 

Rethink Your Business Strategy

Leading a business through this time of unprecedented volatility and change is the challenge of a lifetime. To win—to keep your edge–you need to go way beyond what you already know. You need fresh ideas, deeper insights, new inspirations. And you need them all the time.

You need the Chief Executive Masterclass series.

For the past four years, the Chief Executive Masterclass series has represented the go-to platform for America’s CEOs and senior business leaders to directly engage with the most influential, powerful and trusted business thinkers of our time.

Leading With Impact

September 11, 2024

Building High-Performance Teams

December 11, 2024

Fostering Creativity & Innovation in Your Team

February 2024

Engaging Your Customers

June 2025 

Gain Insights from the top minds in business

From Jim Collins and Patrick Lencioni to John Maxwell, Coach K and more, the Series delivers an intimate, interactive online setting unlike any other. Curated for time-strapped executives, the focus is always on high-value, growth-oriented, practical takeaways you can put to use immediately in your organization.

