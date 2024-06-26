Building High-Performance Teams

Mike Krzyzewski
What does it take to really bring a business to the next level of growth and opportunity? It takes incredible teamwork, and that means incredible coaching. Known as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski led the Blue Devils to 5 national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC tournament championships over his 42-year career. Learn how he and other renowned coaches of our time bring people together in pursuit of excellence.
It does not take long for a conversation about the highest levels of success in the basketball world to turn to the name Krzyzewski. In 42 seasons at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski – a Naismith Hall of Fame coach, five-time national champion and NCAA record 13-time Final Four participant – built a dynasty that few programs in the history of the game can match. No coach in Division I men’s basketball history won more games than Coach K’s 1,202. Head coach at both Duke and Army West Point, Krzyzewski finished his career with a 1,202-368 record, including a 1,129-309 mark at Duke.
As an award-winning keynote speaker, a twelve-time New York Times Best-selling author, host of the top-rated Corporate Competitor Podcast, Storyteller in Residence for National Geographic, Executive Leadership Coach, and longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated, Don Yaeger has fashioned a career as one of America’s most provocative thought leaders.
For Coach Mike Krzyzewski, one of the greatest sports leaders in history, every team and every player is unique. The secret to his success? He coaches with that individuality in mind. While his achievements — five NCAA Championships and 12 Final Four appearances as well as guiding the U.S. Men’s National Team to three Olympic gold medals— might seem like magic, his approach is anything but.
In this session, you’ll learn how Coach K brings out the best in those around him through what he calls “leading from the heart”. You’ll discover how to lead the Coach K way:
Renowned former Sports Illustrated editor and bestselling author Don Yaeger is one of the most influential and impassioned students of sports leadership—ever. Having written about—and with—many of the top athletes and coaches of the last 50 years, he brings an exciting session that will distill the lessons of legendary coaches to help you make better teams and be a better leader.
In this session, you’ll learn:
Don will delve into the invaluable insights he’s gained from studying exceptional coaches and teams, offering key takeaways for business leaders. Drawing from his extensive research and numerous books, you’ll meet the coaches and players who rose to their most decisive moments and won—repeatedly. You’ll walk away with new ideas to elevate your team’s performance.
After you get the theory and the use-cases, come together with fellow executives for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways, share challenges with one another and help each other create an action plan that benefits from others’ experiences and lessons.
Leading a business through this time of unprecedented volatility and change is the challenge of a lifetime. To win—to keep your edge–you need to go way beyond what you already know. You need fresh ideas, deeper insights, new inspirations. And you need them all the time.
For the past four years, the Chief Executive Masterclass series has represented the go-to platform for America’s CEOs and senior business leaders to directly engage with the most influential, powerful and trusted business thinkers of our time.
September 11, 2024
December 11, 2024
February 2024
June 2025
From Jim Collins and Patrick Lencioni to John Maxwell, Coach K and more, the Series delivers an intimate, interactive online setting unlike any other. Curated for time-strapped executives, the focus is always on high-value, growth-oriented, practical takeaways you can put to use immediately in your organization.
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.