Leading With Impact
John Maxwell
Join a select group of top executives for an immersive masterclass with John Maxwell, a global authority on leadership whose innovative methods have transformed business for two generations.
Curated by Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive magazine since 1977, the masterclass will give you a framework for values-based leadership that prioritizes influence over authority.
John Maxwell’s approach has made him a bestselling author and trusted mentor to business leaders worldwide. His concepts are featured in more than 70 books, including classics like The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, The 360 Degree Leader, and Developing the Leader Within You. Each of these works distills Maxwell’s decades of leadership in various capacities—be it as a pastor, coach, speaker, or consultant—into essential strategies that promise not just to inform, but to transform.
His career, spanning more than four decades, has been dedicated to understanding and teaching leadership. Maxwell’s journey began as a clergyman, where he learned firsthand how leadership depends more on relationships and influence than on positional power. These early insights laid the groundwork for his later works, which have shaped the thoughts and actions of millions of leaders worldwide.
Maxwell’s teachings delve deeply into how true leadership works—a synthesis of personal character and the ability to foster growth and confidence in others. His emphasis on values like integrity, authenticity, and diligence resonates deeply in today’s dynamic business environment, where ethical leadership is more crucial than ever.
Beyond his books, Maxwell’s impact is augmented through The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation. These organizations have trained more than 6 million leaders from every country in the world, demonstrating the global relevance and applicability of his methods.
Maxwell’s influence also extends into the digital space, where his podcasts and online seminars reach millions, making him one of the most accessible thought leaders of our time. He has served as a mentor to Fortune 500 CEOs, government leaders, and startup entrepreneurs, proving that his teachings adapt seamlessly across contexts and cultures.
As a speaker, Maxwell’s charisma and clarity make his events profoundly engaging. Attendees come away not just motivated but equipped with practical tools and clear pathways to enact real changes in their personal and professional lives. His unique ability to connect with his audience, regardless of industry or cultural background, makes his presentations universally compelling.
Maxwell’s leadership philosophy emphasizes the power of influence and personal growth, asserting that effective leadership comes from building relationships and empowering others—a vital approach in today’s rapidly evolving and interconnected world where collaborative and adaptive leadership is key to organizational success.
Two successful CEOs trained by Maxwell will join us for an exclusive discussion on how they put Maxwell’s work to use in their organizations.
Co-Founder, Advisors Excel
CEO, Wenco Wooster
We’ll break into small groups in Zoom meeting rooms for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways from the sessions, share challenges with one another, and help each other create an action plan that benefits from one another’s experiences and lessons.
Secure your place at this exclusive event and transform your approach to leadership with insights from one of the most respected leaders in the world today.
Leading a business through this time of unprecedented volatility and change is the challenge of a lifetime. To win—to keep your edge–you need to go way beyond what you already know. You need fresh ideas, deeper insights, new inspirations. And you need them all the time.
You need the Chief Executive Masterclass series.
For the past four years, the Chief Executive Masterclass series has represented the go-to platform for America’s CEOs and senior business leaders to directly engage with the most influential, powerful and trusted business thinkers of our time.
September 11, 2024
December 11, 2024
February 2024
June 2025
From Jim Collins and Patrick Lencioni to John Maxwell, Coach K and more, the Series delivers an intimate, interactive online setting unlike any other. Curated for time-strapped executives, the focus is always on high-value, growth-oriented, practical takeaways you can put to use immediately in your organization.
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.