A Chief Executive Masterclass

Leading With Impact

Essential strategies that promise not just to inform, but to transform. Level up your leadership to develop stronger teams.

  • September 11, 2024
  • 11:00 am - 1:30 pm ET
Join the conversation
Headshot of John Maxwell

Featuring

John Maxwell

The greatest influence on your company’s success—or failure—is leadership. But not just any kind of leadership.  

Join a select group of top executives for an immersive masterclass with John Maxwell, a global authority on leadership whose innovative methods have transformed business for two generations. 

Curated by Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive magazine since 1977, the masterclass will give you a framework for values-based leadership that prioritizes influence over authority.

Featuring John Maxwell

Headshot of John Maxwell

John Maxwell’s approach has made him a bestselling author and trusted mentor to business leaders worldwide. His concepts are featured in more than 70 books, including classics like The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, The 360 Degree Leader, and Developing the Leader Within You. Each of these works distills Maxwell’s decades of leadership in various capacities—be it as a pastor, coach, speaker, or consultant—into essential strategies that promise not just to inform, but to transform.

John Maxwell stands out as a towering figure in leadership coaching, having written more than 70 books, including bestsellers like The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, The 360 Degree Leader, and Developing the Leader Within You. Each of these works distills Maxwell’s decades of leadership in various capacities—be it as a pastor, coach, speaker, or consultant—into essential strategies that promise not just to inform, but to transform. 

His career, spanning more than four decades, has been dedicated to understanding and teaching leadership. Maxwell’s journey began as a clergyman, where he learned firsthand how leadership depends more on relationships and influence than on positional power. These early insights laid the groundwork for his later works, which have shaped the thoughts and actions of millions of leaders worldwide. 

Maxwell’s teachings delve deeply into how true leadership works—a synthesis of personal character and the ability to foster growth and confidence in others. His emphasis on values like integrity, authenticity, and diligence resonates deeply in today’s dynamic business environment, where ethical leadership is more crucial than ever.  

Beyond his books, Maxwell’s impact is augmented through The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation. These organizations have trained more than 6 million leaders from every country in the world, demonstrating the global relevance and applicability of his methods. 

Maxwell’s influence also extends into the digital space, where his podcasts and online seminars reach millions, making him one of the most accessible thought leaders of our time. He has served as a mentor to Fortune 500 CEOs, government leaders, and startup entrepreneurs, proving that his teachings adapt seamlessly across contexts and cultures. 

As a speaker, Maxwell’s charisma and clarity make his events profoundly engaging. Attendees come away not just motivated but equipped with practical tools and clear pathways to enact real changes in their personal and professional lives. His unique ability to connect with his audience, regardless of industry or cultural background, makes his presentations universally compelling.

Join this exclusive session to learn:

John Maxwell's Unique Leadership Framework

His method focuses on developing leaders who empower others—a crucial skill in today’s flat and agile business environments. We’ll delve deep into these core principles, showing you how to apply them to foster a culture of transparency and innovation.

Application of Maxwell’s 5 Levels of Leadership

We’ll explore the progression from positional leadership to becoming a leader by developing the potential in others. Learn how to navigate these levels effectively in your own professional context, enhancing your ability to lead by example and cultivate potential in your team.

Current and Future Leadership Challenges

In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, Maxwell’s focus on adaptability and proactive growth is more relevant than ever. Gain strategies to lead through uncertainty—essential for thriving during technological disruption, economic shifts, and global challenges.

Agenda

11:00 am – Noon ET

John Maxwell: How to Lead With Impact

Maxwell’s leadership philosophy emphasizes the power of influence and personal growth, asserting that effective leadership comes from building relationships and empowering others—a vital approach in today’s rapidly evolving and interconnected world where collaborative and adaptive leadership is key to organizational success. 

Noon – 12:50 pm ET

CEO Panel: Putting Insights Into Action

Two successful CEOs trained by Maxwell will join us for an exclusive discussion on how they put Maxwell’s work to use in their organizations. 

Cody Foster

Co-Founder, Advisors Excel

Headshot of Zane Gross

Zane Gross

CEO, Wenco Wooster

12:50 - 1:30 pm ET

Concurrent Peer-to-Peer Roundtables

We’ll break into small groups in Zoom meeting rooms for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways from the sessions, share challenges with one another, and help each other create an action plan that benefits from one another’s experiences and lessons.

Don’t miss the opportunity
to learn how to better:

Build Trust and Integrity

Based on the foundational aspects of Maxwell’s guidance, learn how to establish and maintain trust and integrity, which are essential for creating a strong, cohesive work environment.

Cultivate Accountability

Learn strategies to foster a culture of accountability, where team members take ownership of their roles and contributions, enhancing overall productivity and morale.

Maximize Influence

Explore Maxwell’s influential principles of leadership that teach you how to extend your influence beyond formal authority in order to effectively lead diverse and dynamic teams by inspiring and motivating them towards shared objectives.

Increase Team Engagement

Gain insights into practical methods for increasing team engagement by connecting with your team members on a deeper level, fostering a sense of belonging and commitment that drives performance and satisfaction.

Develop and Articulate Vision

John Maxwell emphasizes the importance of a clear and compelling vision for effective leadership. Gain tools to craft, refine, and communicate your vision to ensure that every member of your organization understands and aligns with the direction and goals.

Execute Strategic Goals

Learn how to turn visionary ideas into actionable strategies. Maxwell will show you how to lead your team in implementing plans that align with the organization’s long-term objectives, ensuring consistent progress and results.

join the conversation

Secure your place at this exclusive event and transform your approach to leadership with insights from one of the most respected leaders in the world today. 

Masterclass Bundle

Access to Quarterly Masterclasses
$1980
$ 995 Annual Fee
  • Attendance to 4 masterclasses per year
  • Access to Masterclass Ondemand Library
  • PLUS: Chief Executive CONNECT Membership*
SIGN UP
*For eligible titles only, including CEO, President, Owner, Managing Director or Managing Partner
BEST DEAL

Individual Event

Single session ticket
$695
$ 495 Per Person
  • Live, online event access
  • On-demand access to event recording
  • Automatic discounts for groups*
ORDER NOW
*Teams of 3-5 - $395 per person;
Teams of 6+ - $295 per person

Rethink Your Business Strategy

Leading a business through this time of unprecedented volatility and change is the challenge of a lifetime. To win—to keep your edge–you need to go way beyond what you already know. You need fresh ideas, deeper insights, new inspirations. And you need them all the time.

You need the Chief Executive Masterclass series.

For the past four years, the Chief Executive Masterclass series has represented the go-to platform for America’s CEOs and senior business leaders to directly engage with the most influential, powerful and trusted business thinkers of our time.

Leading With Impact

September 11, 2024

Creating Your Coaching Genius

December 11, 2024

Building The Creative Company

February 2024

Engaging Your Customers

June 2025 

Gain Insights from the top minds in business

From Jim Collins and Patrick Lencioni to John Maxwell, Coach K and more, the Series delivers an intimate, interactive online setting unlike any other. Curated for time-strapped executives, the focus is always on high-value, growth-oriented, practical takeaways you can put to use immediately in your organization.

Get Access to the series
Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Lior Arussy
Hubert Joly
Stephen Covey
John Maxwell
Amy Edmonson
Chief Executive Group

CONTACT US

Roundtable

Strategic Planning Workshop

1:00 - 5:00 pm

Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

  1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
  2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
  3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

 

Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

2:00 - 5:00 pm

Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

Limited space available.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

Golf Outing

10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS

General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.