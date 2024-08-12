New Poll Finds CEOs Bracing For Recession 

Sharp turns of events shouldn’t surprise any of us anymore, after more than four years of constant—and often unprecedented—disruptions. But the recent soft jobs reports, temper tantrum in global markets and the increased chatter over the probability of a hard landing were enough to deter CEO confidence and raise fears of a recession in the first week of August.

Three out of five of the 167 CEOs we polled August 6 and 7 said they expect a recession in the U.S. over the coming months—with some noting it was now too late to avoid it. CEOs’ forecast for business conditions 12 months out slipped to 6.4 out of 10, on a scale where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor. That is the lowest level of the year and a 9-percent drop since the 2024 high reached in March (7/10). CEOs’ assessment of current business conditions also dropped, also by 3 percent, to 5.9 out of 10 from 6.1 in July.

“The Fed has likely waited too long to begin easing for a soft landing,” said Dan Zureich, president and CEO of Lawyers Mutual of NC.

“I think we’re already in a recession—the Fed just hasn’t figured it out,” added IAG Insurance Services CEO John Kookootsedes.