CEO Confidence Index: Brace for Recession? 

It looked hopeful for a while. Just four months ago, in June, optimism among the CEOs we polled that month was on the rise after a year in the doldrums, as the Fed paused on rate hikes, Congress avoided a government shutdown and economic data came in better than expected.

This fall, it’s a different story, with CEOs once again downgrading forecasts and abandoning the idea of a strong economic recovery any time soon.

According to our October CEO Confidence Index, which surveys U.S. CEOs on their forecasts for business conditions in the year ahead, the majority of the 240 CEOs we polled October 3-5 believe the risk of a recession unfolding in 2024 is high. Overall, nine CEOs out of 10 said they expect economic conditions in 2024 to either be flat (30 percent) or negative (58 percent).

Asked to assign a rating, on a 10-point scale where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor, for the business conditions they expect to see by this time next year, their number dropped to 5.8, from 6.1 in September and 6.4 in August. That is a 5 percent drop in one month, and a 12 percent drop since June, when their rating topped 6.6—at the time the highest level in over a year.