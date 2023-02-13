Poll: CEOs Remain Wary In February Amid Continuing Economic Uncertainty

If there’s anything clear about where the economy might be headed in the next few months, that’d be news to chief executives across the nation.

Our February poll—of 177 U.S. CEOs, fielded February 7-9—finds muted optimism about the future as strong economic indicators including a surprisingly robust labor market—normally great news—continue to fuel fears of a Fed-led recession instigated to snap inflation. Overall, CEOs say they are motivated by easing inflation and strong employment numbers but remain concerned that high interest rates and potential layoffs will diminish consumer spending power and slow the economy.

The Index—which asks CEOs to predict business conditions 12 months from now—remains at 6.3 out of 10 on our scale (1=poor and 10=excellent), unchanged from last month. Meanwhile, the proportion of CEOs who forecast improving conditions slid this month, after reaching a multi-year peak in January. CEOs’ confidence in current business conditions ticked up 2 percent to 6.2 out of 10, up sharply from last quarter as business owners say that demand has yet to falter in most industries.

“Due to a brisk first half of 2022, our overall 2023 expectations are slightly below 2022 results,” says Jim Vandegrift, President at R&M Materials Handling. “However, we exceeded our January forecast and appear to be headed to do the same in February. I do not see recessionary pressures on our business at this time, but the prospect is hard to ignore through the constant chatter of the media.” He predicts future conditions at a 5, below the 7 out of 10 he rates current conditions.