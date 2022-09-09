Chief Executive Group
  • A LIVE WEBINAR
  • OCTOBER 5, 2022
  • 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET

REIMAGINING HEALTHCARE:

A CEO'S GUIDE TO TAKING CONTROL OF EMPLOYER HEALTHCARE COSTS

Gain actionable strategies to move away from traditional benefit plan designs and implement novel models that deliver timely care at the right place and time, put the purchaser/employer in control of healthcare spend, demand transparency, and significantly improve outcomes.

Person with laptop and stethoscope

CEOs, CFOs, and corporate leaders are constantly under pressure to provide accountable, transparent, and high-quality healthcare for their workforce.

Additionally, the current economic times, the pandemic, and the Great Resignation have posed bigger challenges to employers with respect to driving down costs and retaining talent.

How can employers revamp their healthcare strategy to avoid wasting money on unnecessary, low-value care and enhance the overall employee experience? In this webinar, gain actionable strategies to move away from traditional benefit plan designs and implement novel models that deliver timely care at the right place and time, put the purchaser/employer in control of healthcare spend, demand transparency, and significantly improve outcomes.

LEARN HOW TO:

  • Deliver affordable care: Discuss how organizations can break away from the status-quo and provide inexpensive, high-quality care to employees
  • Determine key strategies to sustain healthy behaviors
    • Examine the impact of maintaining a healthy workforce on retention, presenteeism, and the company’s bottom line
  • Hear perspectives on how employers are effectively integrating direct contracting, primary care, and virtual care models into their plan design to deliver quality care
  • Explore transparent, value-driven partnerships that focus on an individual’s healthcare needs and cost containment

SPEAKERS

Dan Bigman

HOST

Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group

Dan Bigman is Editor and Chief Content Officer of Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive, Corporate Board Member, ChiefExecutive.net, Boardmember.com and StrategicCFO360. Previously he was Managing Editor at Forbes and the founding business editor of NYTimes.com.

Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

