Takeaways From Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Starbucks’ Diversity Policies

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Although this case was dismissed, boards should expect additional challenges to their diversity policies through the courts in the future. Here's what you need to know.

A U.S. District judge recently dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against the Starbucks Corporation board of directors that may shed some light on how far corporate boards can go when implementing policies regarding discrimination, diversity and inclusion.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the National Center for Public Policy Research, challenged whether Starbucks’ policies involving setting goals for the hiring of African Americans and other people of color, awarding contracts to “diverse” (meaning non-white) suppliers and tying executive compensation to achieving those diversity goals amounted to racial discrimination. The case was ultimately deemed “frivolous” by the court. As Reuters reports, Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian admonished the plaintiff, stating, “If the plaintiff doesn’t want to be invested in ‘woke’ corporate America, perhaps it should seek other investment opportunities rather than wasting this court’s time.”

Although this case was dismissed, corporate boards should expect additional challenges to their diversity policies through the courts in the future.

Key takeaways: 

Perhaps fueled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions, corporate boards should be aware that like the Starbucks board, they could be sued by conservative groups that oppose corporate diversity policies. Corporate boards that believe in diversity may want to consider the following:

• Follow current laws to the letter. When crafting its diversity policies Starbucks did not violate any anti-discrimination laws or any laws governing the awarding of contracts to suppliers. Making sure that policies cannot be judged illegal under current law is critical to defending yourself against these types of lawsuits. A thorough review of your diversity policies could be a prudent move, as well.

• Evidence is key.  The shareholder lawsuit against Starbucks was dismissed partly because there was no hard evidence that its diversity policies hurt the company or shareholders. Corporate boards should make sure that any policies they enact do not have a negative effect on the company’s bottom line. Boards may have to investigate to make sure that this is true. Additionally, if the board can present evidence that its diversity policies have had a positive effect on company revenues, recruiting or reputation, this may strengthen its defense against such lawsuits.

• Adopt policies that have passed scrutiny. The fact that the lawsuit against Starbucks’ board was dismissed demonstrates that their policies were acceptable. There is nothing wrong with examining the policies that peer companies have in place and adopting some of their approaches. Adding your own scrutiny to their policies and making adjustments to the challenges your specific corporation faces could be helpful in avoiding future lawsuits.


Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott is the former managing editor of the Financial Times’ Agenda newsletter. Based in New York, he writes about corporate governance and investing topics.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.