Tariffs: 87 Percent of Manufacturing CEOs Say They’re Raising Prices In New Poll 

While the Trump-China tariffs have been a boon to many U.S. manufacturers and a curse to many others, a new survey by Chief Executive Group, in partnership with AlixPartners, finds that those in both camps have something in common: They’re raising prices, and they’re raising them sharply.

Our most recent survey of CEOs finds 87 percent of U.S. manufacturers have raised their prices or are considering it in the months to come. While that’s on par with our January numbers, where 84 percent said they were increasing what they charged customers, the concentration of companies increasing prices at ever-shaper rates has soared.

In our January polling, only 12 percent of CEOs said they were looking to increase prices more than 5 percent in the coming year, with most simply trying to keep pace with inflation. Our May survey found 39 percent of CEOs hiking prices 5 percent or more. And while no CEOs we polled in January were considering increases above 7.5 percent, 16 percent of those we surveyed now say they are looking at or instituting hikes at that scale.