Volume Or Range: Which Is Best For Innovation?

The most innovative leaders actively, and consistently, create numerous categories of ideas, rather than simply seeking lots of them.

Innovation starts with an idea. But not all ideas spark innovation.

It’s no wonder, then, that leaders typically focus on idea productivity—the ability to generate a large number of ideas. This is at the heart of brainstorming; the more the merrier. No idea is inherently bad and multiple ideas can be combined or adapted into others. The theory, of course, is that having more ideas to choose from, shape and test improves the likelihood that at least one of them will have the desired impact.

Yet for innovation to flourish, high idea productivity—idea volume, if you will—is insufficient on its own.

Innovation needs both more and different ideas.

Research by Harvey Seifter at Creating Futures that Work confirms that innovative leaders have the ability not only to generate a lot of ideas, but also a wide variety of them. Different. In fact, Seifter and colleague Fred Mandell have learned that ‘idea range,” or variety, is a key capability for cultivating an innovation mindset.

For Seifter and Mandell, idea range is about “divergent thinking—wide-ranging, imaginative, and non-linear.” The most innovative leaders consistently, repeatedly and extensively apply this kind of thinking to their work: solving problems, interpreting what’s happening, synthesizing myriad things coming at you to take decisions, and more. Importantly, they actively create numerous categories or types of ideas, rather than solely seeking a lot of ideas. Range, not just volume.

Engage others in the process.

Gifted vocalists, for example, understand that volume, or the ability to project one’s voice, is just one aspect of singing. They know the impact of range—the ability to hit notes across a variety of keys and scales—is also vital. Creating an ensemble, and engaging others, is one way of hitting different notes and expanding range, particularly in combination.

The same can be said of ideas.

Leaders who are truly skilled in expanding the range of ideas often engage others in the process. It’s like having multiple eyes—and brains—on the problem. Diverse experiences, backgrounds, and contexts inject valuable perspective. Sparking different ideas also benefits from viewing the situation in a variety of ways.

Prompt a deeper dive.

To cultivate a broader range of ideas, the senior executives I advise ask:

• How are we thinking about, describing, or characterizing the situation?

• What assumptions are we making?

• How might we reframe the thinking and assumptions?

The first two questions prompt a deeper dive into the nature of the situation—both its problem or challenge and possible solutions. Ideally, you want to surface alternate descriptions that expand the range of possibilities. Probe to discover those that are truly distinctive. They add meaning, dimension or nuance that may not have been immediately apparent. By diving deeper into assumptions, leaders gain insight into things that may be limiting possibilities.

Ignite creativity and imagination.

The third question ignites creativity and imagination. Flipping assumptions upside down creates a very different experience. It unveils an entirely new view. Challenge yourself to discover this by considering what it will take to foil the assumption. People who actively let go in this way often uncover biases, opportunities, potential solutions, or new questions to explore. Arts-based experiential learning activities are particularly helpful in enabling this. Plus, they’re fun.

Finally, having probed these questions, rethink volume. Rather than simply noting the grand total of all ideas (problem definitions or solutions), ask:

How many categories or types of ideas have you identified?

This metric (the number of categories or types) offers a sense of idea range. As leaders learn to actively expand the range – often tapping creativity, curiosity, and varied perspectives – they become more adept at applying this type of thinking to other aspects of their work.

Yes: innovation starts with an idea. But there’s so much more to effective innovation. (See Why Companies Must Iterate to Innovate.)

Innovation needs both more and different ideas. It’s the combination—volume and range— that creates the fertile soil for innovation to grow.


Tara Rethore, CEO of Strategy for Real, works with CEOs, boards, and executives to take strategy off the page and into action. Throughout her career, Tara has led strategy development and execution within large global organizations and as a highly valued consultant. Currently, Tara serves on several private and nonprofit boards. Tara is the author of Charting the Course: CEO Tools to Align Strategy and Operations. Find more insights on her blog, Real Strategy© with Tara.
