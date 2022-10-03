Purchase a single event ticket for you and your team OR signup for the entire series.
The most valuable customer you have right now is the one you can keep—profitably. That’s why recent Chief Executive Group polling finds—overwhelmingly—that CEOs say they’re concentrating on this essential area for business success. But what really makes a customer loyal to you? What secret behaviors and patterns unknowingly drive your customers away? What tools do the most successful companies use to make themselves more than just commodity providers, but truly indispensable partners? In a time of sweeping change and economic disruption, this is perhaps THE most important thing your company—and your team—can master right now, and we’ll help you and your people get much better at it in a hurry, with tips and techniques from some of the most influential thinkers on this area in the world.
Legendary Bain consultant, creator of the Net Promoter Score and bestselling author of The Loyalty Effect
CEO, AMC Entertainment
Compensation is one of your largest expenses, one you can turn it into a strategic advantage in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent (or not accidentally demotivating them). In this highly practical session, bestselling author and author of the business classics Scaling Up and The Rockefeller Habits, Verne Harnish shares his brand-new work on the 5 principles for designing effective compensation systems, with plenty of examples from leading small, medium, and large firms across various industries. Nail it and you can add hundreds of percentage points to the bottom line while driving up the energy in the organization. Make the wrong call (or piecemeal the decision together), and the results will create needless drama throughout the organization.
Founder, Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO); Founder and CEO, Scaling Up; Author, Mastering the Rockefeller Habits and Scaling Up
You’re already raising prices, but are you doing it as effectively as possible? Are you sure? Are you really getting all the leverage and advantage you can? Is your salesforce really pushing as hard as it can to deliver in this inflationary environment? In this highly-focused, 3-hour session, we’ll go way beyond surface concepts to make you a far more effective leader in this indispensable area. From strategy to customer relations to marshalling your sales team to better economic outcomes, we’ll bring together experts who can make you smarter—now—when it comes to keeping your company profitable no matter what happens next. Think you know pricing? Think again.
Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners
Senior Lecturer, MIT
In early 2022, Ram’s breakthrough session on Leading Through Inflation—one of the most popular events in the history of Chief Executive Group—got thousands of CEOs and their teams ahead of the curve and primed for the challenges to come. In February 2023, Ram returns with bold new ideas about how to tackle whatever’s coming next. Recession or rebound? Offence or defense? How we all grow—safely—in the topsy-turvy world we’re in is topic one for every CEO and executive team right now, and there’s no one better to help you think through those decisions than Ram Charan. Bring your entire team—and your thorniest issues—for an open-ended, highly-interactive two-hour session with one of the most brilliant minds in global business. From inflation to digitalization, decision-making to leading for the long-haul, Ram will help you see opportunities others miss.
World-renowned business advisor, author and speaker
