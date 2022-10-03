A Chief Executive Group Exclusive Series

NAVIGATING THE 2023 DOWNTURN

Advanced strategies to tackle your most essential right-now challenges: Customers, Compensation, Pricing & Growth

Four impactful sessions for CEOs, CFOs and their leadership teams

  • November 15
  • December 12
  • January 25
  • February 22

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Adam Aron

CEO, AMC Entertainment

Ram Charan

World-renowned business advisor, author and speaker

Verne Harnish

Author, Scaling Up and The Rockefeller Habits

Fred Reichheld

Author of The Loyalty Effect

Efficient, focused and custom-built for busy executives and their key personnel, we’ve pulled together some of the most experienced, creative minds in business to help you exploit the opportunities ahead.

Take a deep dive into the biggest challenges confronting your business today, including:

NOVEMBER 15, 2022

Customers

What really keeps customers when times get tough? Why do customers quit you—aside from price—and why do they stay loyal?
December 12, 2022

Compensation

How are most companies getting their compensation programs wrong—and how can you fix them?
January 25, 2023

Pricing

How do companies miss out on gaining profitability through pricing? And how can you get your team to make more on every transaction?
February 22, 2023

Strategy 2023

From inflation to digitalization, decision-making to leading for the long-haul, Ram Charan will help you see opportunities others miss.
TICKET OPTIONS

Purchase a single event ticket for you and your team OR signup for the entire series.

Event Series Bundle

Access the entire 4-part event series
$ 1,595 Per Individual*
  • Livestream and Q&A for all 4 events
  • On-demand access to series recording
*Group Discounts will automatically be applied to Teams of ‘3 or more’ and ‘6 or more’
Single Event Ticket

Register for one event in the series
$ 595 Per Individual*
  • Livestream and Q&A for chosen event
  • On-demand access to session recording
*Group Discounts will automatically be applied to Teams of ‘3 or more’ and ‘6 or more’
  • November 15, 2022
  • 1:00 - 3:00 pm ET

Customer Retention:
Master Strategies Beyond the Basics

The most valuable customer you have right now is the one you can keep—profitably. That’s why recent Chief Executive Group polling finds—overwhelmingly—that CEOs say they’re concentrating on this essential area for business success. But what really makes a customer loyal to you? What secret behaviors and patterns unknowingly drive your customers away? What tools do the most successful companies use to make themselves more than just commodity providers, but truly indispensable partners? In a time of sweeping change and economic disruption, this is perhaps THE most important thing your company—and your team—can master right now, and we’ll help you and your people get much better at it in a hurry, with tips and techniques from some of the most influential thinkers on this area in the world.

Featured Speakers:

Fred Reichheld

Legendary Bain consultant, creator of the Net Promoter Score and bestselling author of The Loyalty Effect

Adam Aron

CEO, AMC Entertainment

  • December 12, 2022
  • 1:30 - 3:30 pm ET

Advanced Compensation Strategies to Drive True Business Performance

Compensation is one of your largest expenses, one you can turn it into a strategic advantage in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent (or not accidentally demotivating them). In this highly practical session, bestselling author and author of the business classics Scaling Up and The Rockefeller Habits, Verne Harnish shares his brand-new work on the 5 principles for designing effective compensation systems, with plenty of examples from leading small, medium, and large firms across various industries. Nail it and you can add hundreds of percentage points to the bottom line while driving up the energy in the organization. Make the wrong call (or piecemeal the decision together), and the results will create needless drama throughout the organization.

Featured Speaker:

Verne Harnish

Founder, Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO); Founder and CEO, Scaling Up; Author, Mastering the Rockefeller Habits and Scaling Up

  • January 25, 2023
  • 1:00 - 3:00 pm ET

Advanced Pricing Strategy for Powerful Profitability

You’re already raising prices, but are you doing it as effectively as possible? Are you sure? Are you really getting all the leverage and advantage you can? Is your salesforce really pushing as hard as it can to deliver in this inflationary environment? In this highly-focused, 3-hour session, we’ll go way beyond surface concepts to make you a far more effective leader in this indispensable area. From strategy to customer relations to marshalling your sales team to better economic outcomes, we’ll bring together experts who can make you smarter—now—when it comes to keeping your company profitable no matter what happens next. Think you know pricing? Think again.

Featured Speakers:

Adam Echter

Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners

Jonathan Byrnes

Senior Lecturer, MIT

  • February 22, 2023
  • 1:00 - 3:00 pm ET

Tackling 2023: A Masterclass With Ram Charan

In early 2022, Ram’s breakthrough session on Leading Through Inflation—one of the most popular events in the history of Chief Executive Group—got thousands of CEOs and their teams ahead of the curve and primed for the challenges to come. In February 2023, Ram returns with bold new ideas about how to tackle whatever’s coming next. Recession or rebound? Offence or defense? How we all grow—safely—in the topsy-turvy world we’re in is topic one for every CEO and executive team right now, and there’s no one better to help you think through those decisions than Ram Charan. Bring your entire team—and your thorniest issues—for an open-ended, highly-interactive two-hour session with one of the most brilliant minds in global business. From inflation to digitalization, decision-making to leading for the long-haul, Ram will help you see opportunities others miss.

Featured Speaker:

Ram Charan

World-renowned business advisor, author and speaker

