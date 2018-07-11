Past Events

SMART MANUFACTURING SUMMIT

June 6-7, 2018 | Columbus, Ohio

Chief Executive was pleased to co-host the 2018 Smart Manufacturing Summit with Honda. More than 200 manufacturing executives convened in Ohio to gain real-world solutions on the challenges and opportunities facing the manufacturing industry. An inspiring 2 days included keynotes, panels and peer-to-peer roundtables along with guided tours of Honda’s and Anomatics’ state-of-the-art facilities. Companies represented at the 2018 Summit included: Cintas Corporation, Delta Systems, Inc., Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., The Greenbriar Companies, One Energy, Sioux Corporation, Uber Technologies and Webster Industries, Inc.

2018 Topics Included:

Embracing new digital technologies from IoT to AI

Attracting and developing extraordinary leaders for their company

Creating growth and profitability in a tumultuous time

2018 Speakers Included:

Rich Baker, Chief Technology Officer, Protolabs

Norman Bodek, Author & Founder of Productivity Press, PCS Press

Mary Beth Connolly, Business Partner for Industry, VP, Marketing, Schneider Electric

Mohammad Ehteshami, Vice President and General Manager, GE Additive

Gary Heiman, President & CEO, Standard Textile

Farooq Kathwari, CEO, Ethan Allen

Thomas Kinsky, CEO, Saint-Gobain

Tom Shoupe, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Honda of America Mfg.

BOARDROOM SUMMIT

April 23-25, 2018 | New York, NY

The Boardroom Summit, featuring the original Board Committee Peer Exchange, is exclusive to public company board members and executives. Through a mix of energizing keynotes and panels, interactive breakouts, and roll-up-your-sleeves committee workshops, participants gained actionable best practices and guidance to make an immediate impact in their boardrooms. Companies represented at the 2018 Summit included: Abercrombie & Fitch, Carnival Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Evercore Inc., Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., iStar Financial, Meritage Homes, Popular, Inc., State Street Global Advisors, Tiffany & Co. and Yum! Brands, Inc.

2018 Topics Included:

Board’s Eye View of Strategy and Risk

How Leading Companies Pay for Performance

The Role of Board Evaluations in Building High-Performing Boards

The Investors’ Perspective – Fundamental Expectations for Today’s Boards

The Board’s Role in Talent and Culture as Strategic Drivers

Why Investors Care About ESG … And How Boards Should Respond

Fireside Chat: Shareholder Activism in 2018

2018 Speakers Included:

Ram Charan, Author of Boards That Lead and Boards That Deliver

Peter May, President & Fouding Partner, Trian Partners

Investor representatives from Blackrock, Calstrs, State Street and Vanguard

Board members from Akamai Technologies, Apogee Enterprises, Bausch & Lomb, Campbell Soup, Cisco Systems, Fresh Del Monte Produce Company, Gorman-Rupp Company, Hershey Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Tractor Supply Co., Vulcan Materials Company, Wendy’s Company and Xerox.

CYBER RISK FORUM

April 16, 2018 | San Francisco, CA

In partnership with RSA ® Conference, this one-day program aimed to improve the dialogue between management and the board on cyber issues through panels of cybersecurity experts and thought leaders, as well as in-depth peer-driven discussions to share experiences and practical insights direct from the trenches.companies represented at the forum included: DISH Network, Hertz, Imperva, SailPoint, Semtech and Walmart. The 2018 event sold out, so be sure to register early.

2018 Topics Included:

Understanding the government’s take on cyber security

Emerging third party risks

Building a cyber-savvy culture to minimize internal risks

Leveraging the CISO-board relationship

2018 Speakers Included:

Keynote: The Honorable Michael Chertoff, Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Defense

Keynote: Adam S. Hickey, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, National Asset Protection

Dawn Cappelli, VP, Global Security & Chief Information Security Officer, Rockwell Automation

Jim Routh, Chief Security Officer, Aetna

John Scimone, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Dell

CEO2CEO SUMMIT

December 7, 2017 | New York, NY

The 2017 CEO2CEO Summit provided an intensive setting for busy chief executives to meet and share knowledge with other leaders who have mastered turbulent times to speed growth and foster innovation. Attendees learned to hone their plans for growth and heard inspiring ways to tackle the greatest growth challenges they face leading their organizations.

2017 Topics Included:

Inside the Tech Revolution

The Perils of the Digital Divide

Managing Truly Explosive Growth: Secrets of a 100x-er

Disruption As Opportunity

2017 Speakers Included:

Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO, Henry Schein, Inc.

Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Global Channels & General Business, SAP

Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq

Michael Osanloo, CEO, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc.

CEO LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

November 2-3, 2017 | Denver, CO

The CEO Leadership Conference featured keynote Jim Collins, best-selling author and advisor to CEOs on strategy, sustainability and growth. Over 200 mid-market CEOs and key executives enjoyed engaging roundtables, informative breakout sessions and the opportunity to network with senior leaders across industries. Companies represented at the 2018 conference included: Acme Industries, Inc., Beck Automation, Berry Companies, Inc., Chevron North America, Delta Systems, Inc., Milwaukee Electronics, O.C. Communications, Pureflow, Inc., Sunbelt Rentals Inc. and Weber, Inc. The 2017 event sold out, so be sure to register early.

2017 Topics Included:

Keynote Jim Collins: What makes the best companies truly stand out from their peers?

Leadership lessons from the Hanoi Hilton

Amazing experiences start with remaining relevant

The Economy – 2018, 2019 and beyond

Accelerating performance through strategic leadership

2017 Speakers Included:

Brian Beaulieu, CEO, ITR Economics

Lee Ellis, Founder and Owner, Leadership Freedom LLC

Roch Parayre, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles Leadership Consulting

Ross Shafer, CEO, Ross Shafer Consultants

CEO TALENT SUMMIT

October 25-27, 2017 | Orlando, FL

Chief Executive’s 2017 CEO Talent Summit started with a keynote from The Disney Institute’s Jeff James, one of the world’s top leadership training centers. The 2017 Summit was an intimate, interactive retreat that allowed attendees to develop new contacts and relationships from across the spectrum of American business, and take home real strategies for creating a culture that engages employees, making them more innovative and productive.

2017 Topics Included:

Keynote: Magic of the Kingdom: How Disney Does it

10 Key Recruiting Trends

Problem/Solution: Getting Employees in the Door

Skills: The Holy Grail

Creating a Culture of Engagement

The Workplace of the Future

2017 Speakers Included:

Jeff James, Vice President and General Manager, Disney Institute

Gary Spulak, President, Embraer Aircraft Holding

Jill Larsen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Cisco

Omar Soliman, CEO, College Hunks Hauling Junk

Sandro Bassili, Chief Human Resources Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Brigette McInnis-Day, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, SAP

