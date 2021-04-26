BANKING LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

$0.00 Cart

Strategies to help you navigate industry transformation

June 29, 2021 | 10 am - 2:30 pm ET

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the banking industry finds itself at a crossroads.

The traditional banking model was already being challenged pre-Covid by persistently low interest rates, increased regulation and digitalization. Now, changing consumer behaviors, new workforce considerations and non-traditional competitors are creating a perfect storm of disruption. How is your bank preparing to compete?

Join other CEOs, CFOs and board members from banks and credit unions across the country for a robust, interactive discussion on the key drivers forcing change in the banking industry.

Gain invaluable insights to critical questions that will help you build a more resilient business model, including:

What long-held business assumptions will be changed post-Covid, and how will they impact your leadership decisions?

With consumers becoming more comfortable banking online, what is the future of the bank branch?

What will drive customer loyalty for banks as non-traditional competitors enter the market?

How are smart banks rethinking their balance sheets to cut costs and create efficiencies?

Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group

Bruce Van Saun is Chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, Inc, a large regional bank serving more than five million consumer and business customers. Bruce led Citizens to a successful initial public offering in September 2014, and full independence from Royal Bank of Scotland in October 2015. Selected as “Banker of the Year” by American Banker in 2019, Bruce has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including previous senior positions with Bank of New York and later Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Wasserstein Perella Group and Kidder Peabody & Co. He is currently a director of Moody’s Corporation, sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston board, and is a board member for the Bank Policy Institute and The Clearing House Supervisory Board.

Inspiring Speakers

C-suite executives, board members and industry experts will share lessons learned through a year of disruption to help you lead with confidence in the year ahead.

Peer Roundtables

Join your peers for small group discussions to gain answers on how other banking leaders are confronting challenges and leveraging change to strengthen performance.

No pre-recorded sessions. Experts will answer your most urgent questions during our continuous stream of live presentations, panels and interactive Q&A.

Now is the time to redefine your bank’s value in today’s shifting market. Join your industry peers online on June 29 to get started.

