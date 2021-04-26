BANKING LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group

Bruce Van Saun is Chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, Inc, a large regional bank serving more than five million consumer and business customers. Bruce led Citizens to a successful initial public offering in September 2014, and full independence from Royal Bank of Scotland in October 2015. Selected as “Banker of the Year” by American Banker in 2019, Bruce has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including previous senior positions with Bank of New York and later Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Wasserstein Perella Group and Kidder Peabody & Co. He is currently a director of Moody’s Corporation, sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston board, and is a board member for the Bank Policy Institute and The Clearing House Supervisory Board.