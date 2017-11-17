Which Cities Are On The Inside Track For Amazon’s New HQ2?

As Amazon decides where it will locate its much-anticipated “HQ2” second headquarters facility, the hundreds of cities that have formally tossed their names in the hat wait to hear whether their communities (and economies) are about to get a big boost—though some front-runners have emerged.

A total of 238 cities and regions across North America formally applied for consideration as HQ2’s home, and Amazon is expected to invest $5 billion in the HQ2 building project, which will create up to 50,000 high-paying jobs. Here’s a look at a few opinions on which cities may have the upper hand in the selection process: