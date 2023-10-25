Andersen Chief Opening Windows For Long-Term Success

Dale Buss

Dale Buss

Galvin emphasizes heritage of pulling together, helps workers succeed and goes deep with suppliers.

The fenestration business these days is subject to epic pressures including the volatile housing market, high interest rates, tight labor markets, and uncertain supply chains for wood, glass and other materials, all of which have been intensified by the pandemic and what’s come after.

But Chris Galvin, head of Andersen Corp., the huge maker of doors and windows, is navigating all of these challenges by relying not only on modern approaches to business cycles, inventory management and corporate culture but also by harking back to a principle of the company founder that has proven remarkably relevant to what Andersen faces today: “All together.”

“Hans Andersen was working on the river breaking log jams for what was originally a lumber company, and he rallied people by saying, ‘All together,’ to break the jams,” Galvin told Chief Executive. “We refer to that today because ‘all together’ means we share with employees in the success of the business and we share the challenges of the business as well.”

Here’s some of what Galvin has learned and is applying in his first year as CEO of the multi-billion-dollar wood-window leader based in Bayport, Minnesota, with more than 13,000 employees at more than 30 facilities:

Be deliberate on culture. Andersen, for instance, has offered profit-sharing to employees since 1914, and was a pioneer in that benefit. The company also has been creative in ensuring that its manufacturing workers can develop themselves “all together” on the job, offering, for instance, training in English as a second language across many locations — in some plants, more than half of some shifts don’t speak English as their first language—and making communications in plants and online as visual as possible, to help hearing-impaired employees.

“We learned a lot from our supply-chain challenges and the pandemic about focusing on engagement and hearing the voices not only of our employees but also of our customers, so we over-index on communications with them,” said Galvin, who joined Andersen in 2002, has headed finance and operations, and was promoted to president and CEO at the beginning of this year. “You never can over-communicate.”

Go deep with suppliers. One pandemic lesson for Andersen, Galvin said, was “to get even closer to our business partners, our second-, third- and fourth-tier partners. Our success is dependent on their success. Traditionally, many manufacturers have worked on their first-tier suppliers, but we found in our [recent] supply-chain challenges that it was often the second- or third-tier supplier that was struggling with materials input into our process.

“We had to reach that far back and use lean and Six Sigma resources for continuous improvement to work with them. Part of that was building the relationships with them in the first place that we didn’t traditionally have, going in and helping them understand our growth potential and their pinch points and building those lines of communication.”

Emphasize worker integration. Andersen emphasizes training centers within its manufacturing facilities, including five within its flagship Bayport facility alone. “We bring in new team members and make sure they get trained not just day one on the line but also get trained inside these centers about safety, quality, how to use physical as well as digital tools,” Galvin said. “We give them time to practice for a good week and to feel comfortable making mistakes and going through that process.

“Once we get them on the floor, it’s about pairing them up with someone they can train with for a week, or up to five or six weeks — and not just in one role but in multiple roles. That variety, or flexibility — giving people options — is really important, for the comfort of team members. It makes all the difference in engagement.”

Use automation properly. “My view of automation is that it isn’t going to take a way a significant number of jobs in our industry, but it can assist our team members in areas where they are lifting heavy products,” Galvin said, “or work with things like glass that might be more dangerous.”

Andersen also uses automation to “integrate data flow,” he explained. “In the fenestration business, just about every window coming down the line could have a different shape, or color, and so we’re digitally enabling interactions between our products and team members so they’ll be more successful in their roles. Automating and having that information at their fingertips is really important to them [and to making] products that are mistake-free in the safest manner.”

Anticipate a downturn. Though economists keep “postponing” a U.S. recession, home resales have hit a ditch lately thanks to high interest rates, and Galvin must be back on his haunches. But, he said, “We’ve used the last 10 years to get ready for the next downturn. We’ve been building a strong balance sheet, strengthening partner relationships and capitalizing on opportunities that will help us drive share even in a down market. It’s about preparing for the normal cyclicality we see in our industry.”

Thus, he said, Andersen continues to build capacity even as it has experienced recent softness in the housing market, including a new, 550,000-square-foot facility in Goodyear, Arizona, a couple of years ago. “This fall we’re breaking ground on a 600,000-square-foot facility in the Atlanta area,” Galvin said. “So we’re going to continue to invest in capacity to make sure we’re going to fulfill the needs of our customers no matter what the environment.”


Dale Buss

Dale Buss

Dale Buss is a long-time contributor to Chief Executive, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and other business publications. He lives in Michigan.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.